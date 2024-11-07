Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush is currently doing it all Keystone

Eintracht Frankfurt and Galatasaray Istanbul are well on their way to securing a direct ticket to the round of 16 in the Europa League.

SDA

Frankfurt picked up their third win in the 4th round on Thursday with a 1-0 victory over Slavia Prague, while Galatasaray won 3-2 against Tottenham.

Eintracht's in-form attacking rocket Omar Marmoush curled a free-kick into the far corner in Frankfurt in the 53rd minute - 27 minutes before Aurèle Amenda's substitution.

Yunus Akgun and double scorer Victor Osimhen scored in the first half for Galatasaray, who have only lost to Young Boys (twice) in the Champions League play-off so far this season.

SDA