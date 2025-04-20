Frankfurt head coach Dino Toppmöller was shown a yellow card during the game in Augsburg. Picture: Keystone

After the 0:0 in Augsburg, Frankfurt's coach reacts with surprise to a question in the press conference. Wasn't there something three days ago?

DPA dpa

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmöller simply reversed roles in the press conference after the 0-0 draw in Augsburg and rejected a reporter's question. "How do you explain that? Do you perhaps have an explanation?" said Toppmöller when he was asked to provide an explanation for Eintracht's rather poor performance in the first half.

The reporter replied in the negative and confirmed: "I'm asking you." Toppmöller then provided what he felt was the obvious answer. "We invested a lot on Thursday. We left everything we had on the pitch," said the Eintracht coach, looking back on the bitter 1-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur, which meant the Bundesliga's third-placed team missed out on a place in the Europa League semi-finals.

"Tiredness does play a role"

"We didn't even have 72 hours to recover. And then we travel here and play against FC Augsburg, who have lost exactly once in the last 14 Bundesliga games, against Bayern Munich - and that with a short-handed team," said Toppmöller. That was no excuse for the fact "that we played a poor first half. But we came up against an opponent who are simply playing a sensational second half of the season and are in top form."

For Toppmöller (44), the poor performance in the first half of the match was therefore also due to a "lack of concentration": "Tiredness does play a role." Taking a point from Augsburg was therefore ultimately positive from his point of view, "if you look at the circumstances".