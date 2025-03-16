  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Frankfurt on course for Champions League after win against Bochum

SDA

16.3.2025 - 18:46

Rasmus Kristensen puts Frankfurt on the road to victory in Bochum early on
Keystone

Eintracht Frankfurt put an end to a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 win in Bochum in the 26th round of the Bundesliga. The Hessians are on course for the premier class.

Keystone-SDA

16.03.2025, 19:17

The defeats against Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen were expected for Frankfurt, but not the one last Sunday in front of a home crowd against Union Berlin.

In Bochum, coach Dino Toppmöller's team showed why it is one of the best teams in the league. The visitors took their chances in the first half in cold blood (27/32).

In the final phase, the fourth-placed team defended their lead after Bochum scored the final goal with a little luck and Aurèle Amenda. The 21-year-old Swiss came on in the 87th minute and made his first appearance in the Bundesliga after recovering from a syndesmosis ligament injury. Michy Batshuayi made it 3-1 for the visitors in stoppage time.

Brief telegrams and table:

Bochum - Eintracht Frankfurt 1:3 (0:2). - Goals: 27 Kristensen 0:1. 32 Bahoya 0:2. 73 Holtmann 1:2. 96 Batshuayi 1:3. - Comments: Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda (from 87).

