Frankfurt is bringing in a European Championship participant for the defense. Arthur Theate is set to replace Willian Pacho, who has left for Paris.

Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Belgian international Arthur Theate. The central defender joins from French first division club Stade Rennes and, according to the Hessian Bundesliga club, will initially be on loan until the end of the current season. The club also has an option to buy.

Theate is set to replace the Ecuadorian Willian Pacho, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain last week for around 40 million euros. "He is someone who is very happy to take on leadership, despite his young age of 24," said coach Dino Toppmöller. "A player who will be very, very good for us." However, Theate will not play in Monday evening's DFB Cup match at Eintracht Braunschweig.

Market value at around 20 million

"We've been looking very closely at Arthur Theate for a very long time. Last season, it was not economically possible to make this transfer," explained sporting director Markus Krösche. The left-footed player's market value is around 20 million euros. He played 82 competitive matches in two seasons and scored eight goals.