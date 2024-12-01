Omar Marmoush overcomes Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Müller to make it 3:0 Keystone

Eintracht Frankfurt remain hot on the heels of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Omar Marmoush scores twice again.

Frankfurt won 4-0 in Heidenheim on Sunday thanks in part to another double from top striker Omar Marmoush and reduced the gap to four points after Bayern's draw in Dortmund on Saturday.

In freezing temperatures and thick fog, Farès Chaïbi and Hugo Ekitiké, who came off the bench, were the other goalscorers in Eintracht's fourth league win in a row. Two further good chances from Marmoush were thwarted by Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Müller.

In Sunday's second game, Mainz won 2-0 against Hoffenheim thanks to a double from Jonathan Burkardt and moved up to 7th place. After Silvan Widmer's substitution in the 73rd minute, the result remained unchanged.

Short telegrams and ranking:

Heidenheim - Eintracht Frankfurt 0:4 (0:1). - 15,000 spectators. - Goals: 22 Marmoush 0:1. 49 Chaïbi 0:2. 58 Marmoush 0:3. 94 Ekitiké 0:4. - Comments: Eintracht Frankfurt without Amenda (not in the squad).

Mainz - Hoffenheim 2:0 (2:0). - 30'400 spectators. - Goals: 4. Burkardt 1:0. 24. Burkardt 2:0. - Comments: Mainz with Widmer (from 73rd).

