Hugo Ekitiké's two goals are not enough for Frankfurt. In the end it's 2:2 in Sinsheim Keystone

Eintracht Frankfurt gave away a win against Hoffenheim in the 19th round of the Bundesliga. The Hessians conceded the equalizer in stoppage time to make it 2:2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It could have been a sweet Sunday afternoon for Pirmin Schwegler at his old place of work. The head of professional football in Frankfurt, who held the same position at TSG Hoffenheim until September, thought he was already on the road to victory when Adam Hlozek scored a not undeserved equalizer for the home team deep into stoppage time. Hugo Ekitiké had previously given Eintracht the lead twice.

In the fourth game with Schwegler in the boat or in the stands, Frankfurt suffered their first point loss. Nevertheless, the gap to Leipzig in 5th place is still five points.

Aurèle Amenda was back in the Eintracht squad for the first time since mid-November after recovering from a syndesmosis ligament injury, but was not used by coach Dino Toppmöller.

St. Pauli were able to gain some breathing space in the relegation battle. Two goals from Morgan Guilavogui and one from Danel Sinani gave the Hamburg side a 3-0 win over direct rivals Union Berlin. With their second win in a row, the promoted side closed the gap on the Köpenickers. Heidenheim in 16th place are already six points behind the duo, with Holstein Kiel in the first direct relegation spot on eight.

Telegrams and table:

Hoffenheim - Eintracht Frankfurt 2:2 (0:1). - 30'150 spectators. - Goals: 26. Ekitiké (penalty) 0:1. 65. Orban 1:1. 71. Ekitiké 1:2. 95. Hlozek 2:2. - Comments: Eintracht Frankfurt without Amenda (substitute).

St. Pauli - Union Berlin 3:0 (1:0). - 29'546 spectators. - Goals: 31st Guilavogui 1:0. 51st Guilavogui 2:0. 93rd Sinani 3:0.