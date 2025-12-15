Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport provides you with an overview of Swiss female footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

Dream week for Peng: During the week, she celebrated a 6:0 win against AS Roma in the Champions League, followed by a 3:0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Manchester City Iman Beney

Man City sweep Aston Villa off the pitch with 6:1. Iman Beney is substituted in the 77th minute with the score at 4:1. However, she did not have a hand in the last two goals.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz does not have the best day in the 6-1 defeat against Man City. However, she was not directly involved in the goals conceded.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

The 19-year-old once again only makes a brief appearance. She was substituted in the 88th minute against Liverpool with the score at 2-2. The result remained the same.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Piubel also comes off the bench, albeit twelve minutes before Wandeler. At this point, the score was still 2-1 to West Ham. However, she is not at fault for the goal conceded.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

The international defender is still out injured. Tottenham draw 3-3 away at ManUtd.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Frankfurt play against Union Berlin on Monday evening. Riesen and Co. are eager to make amends after the 5-3 defeat against Nuremberg during the week. Riesen was tunneled before conceding the third goal.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler remains scoreless in the Nuremberg defeat. Before conceding the fifth goal, the opponent in the back got away from her. Things can only go up on Monday.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj is in the starting eleven, but can't really hold the defense together. The 19-year-old was substituted in the 68th minute with the score at 2:4.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto sits on the bench in the 2-0 defeat in the Champions League against Real Madrid. On Saturday, she was allowed to play for Wolfsburg for the first time since November 8th in the 6:1 win against Nuremberg. The Nati player was substituted in the 80th minute with the score at 5:1.

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

Naomi Luyet still has to wait for her Bundesliga debut. Luyet has been missing for Hoffenheim since her transfer due to injury.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Chief defender Stierli has been missing through injury in recent weeks. She is now back on the bench for the draw against SGS Essen.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli was substituted in the 61st minute. However, there is not much to see of the attacker and the game ends 0-0.

Fribourg Aurélie Csillag

Csillag comes on at the break and is supposed to inject some fresh impetus. It doesn't really work. In a tough game, she can barely develop.

Freiburg Alena Bienz

Bienz sits on the bench for the entire match.

Fribourg Leela Egli

Egli had the first chance in the 11th minute, but goalkeeper Sindermann deflected her shot past the post. Egli was substituted in the 78th minute.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

As in the previous week, Leipzig lost 2:3, but on a really good day they could have prevented Hoffenheim's second and third goals. In the first half, the 25-year-old made a strong save to prevent what looked like a certain goal.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Lara Marti is still out injured.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Union Berlin play at home against Frankfurt on Monday evening.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

The 26-year-old came on as a substitute in the 74th minute of the 1-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen. She scored her last goal on September 13.

1st FC Cologne Irina Fuchs

Cologne lose 1-0 to bottom club Carl Zeiss Jena. Fuchs dives into the right corner for a penalty, but she is unable to get a touch on the ball.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

Andrade misses for the 5th time in a row.

1st FC Cologne Ella Touon

Touon is also on the bench once again. This is the seventh game in a row that she has not played.

1st FC Nuremberg Lara Meroni

On Wednesday, Meroni celebrated a 5-3 win against Frankfurt, then on Saturday Nuremberg went down 6-1 against Wolfsburg. The 22-year-old played 90 minutes in both games.

Carl Zeiss Jena Elena Mühlemann

Mühlemann is substituted in the 67th minute of the 1-0 win against Cologne. The 22-year-old does her job in central midfield.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

During the week, Wälti celebrates a 5-0 victory with Juve away at SKN St. Pölten. She makes way for Rosucci at 3:0. Wälti did not play in the 2-1 win against Napoli.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris plays the full distance in both the Champions League and the league. She put in a rock-solid performance in both games.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

The Romans lose 0:6 against Chelsea in the Champions League, with Pilgrim being released after 70 minutes. At the weekend, she was substituted in the 90th minute of the 2-0 win against Ternana Calcio. For the second goal, she plays a cross to the middle, which Corrado bends into his own goal.

Como Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann is once again not in the squad against Fiorentina. It is not clear why Lehmann is missing. No information can be found on the club's website. The player has also not yet commented publicly on the matter. Instead, she is promoting the Baller League and advertising a drink in the mountains.

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

Benz sits on the bench as usual in the 1:0 away win against Genoa.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

In the 3-1 win against Benfica Lisbon in the Champions League, Schertenleib came on with around half an hour to go; against Badalona, she started from the beginning. Deep into stoppage time, she leaves her opponent standing and plays the assist for the 5:1. The 18-year-old can also be happy about the million-euro deal she signed a few days earlier.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Espanyol win 1-0 away against Levante, with Ballesté playing in central defense and hardly letting anything get in the way.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun scores against Lens to make it 1-1 and secure a point for her team. She broke through in a running duel and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper as she rushed out of the box.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

Strasbourg draw 0-0 against Paris FC, with Aigbogun once again playing through and doing a decent job.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili celebrates a 7-0 win with PSV against Rijnvogels in the cup round of 16. The 22-year-old set up the 3:0 and later scored herself to make it 6:0.

🇺🇲 USA

Tampa Bay Sun Sandrine Gaillard

Sandrina Gaillard plays just over an hour in the 3-0 defeat against Brooklyn. Although she has a pass rate of 100 percent, she only makes ten passes because the game passes her by.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

Valerenga lose 1-0 at home to FC Paris in the Champions League. Inauen comes into the game with a quarter of an hour to go and the score at 0-0. It's not Inauen's fault that they can't keep the score at zero, but that of her team-mate, who commits a handball in the penalty area, resulting in a penalty.