Barcelona teach Bayern Munich a lesson. The first goal in the 1:4 defeat came after 57 seconds. The goal was preceded by a positional error by Joshua Kimmich. blue Sport expert Fredi Bobic chooses clear words.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern Munich lose 1:4 against Barcelona.

The score is 0:1 after 57 seconds. Joshua Kimmich's pass to goalscorer Raphinha is ruled offside.

Bobic: "What Kimmich does in this situation: complete misconduct." He almost ran backwards in a panic instead of staying in front. Show more

Bayern Munich had nothing to play for in Barcelona on Wednesday evening. After just 57 seconds, there was a clatter behind Manuel Neuer. Barça attacker Raphinha danced past the Bayern keeper and slotted home to make it 1:0.

The lightning goal was preceded by a positioning error by Joshua Kimmich, as blue Sport experts Fredi Bobic and Marco Streller explain. Fermin Lopez plays a ball to Raphinha, Kimmich picks up the offside.

Bobic chooses clear words: "What Kimmich is doing in this situation: complete misconduct. He almost runs backwards in a panic instead of staying in front." Raphinha would be five to six meters offside. "He has to see the space behind him. He can't do that. He's standing there all wrong."

Marco Streller also agrees. Bayern play with a risky system. "If someone doesn't play in this system, you have problems. In this situation, everyone moves forward, Kimmich moves back."

Raphinha says thank you and scores. The Brazilian scores two more goals. Bayern Munich lose 1:4 and return home with zero points.