Fredi Bobic is a big fan of current YB boss Christoph Sypcher. The former Frankfurt sports director was so enthusiastic about "Wuschu" that he immediately recommended him as his successor.

Syl Battistuzzi

After his successful football career, Fredi Bobic moved into the carpet. At his first stop at VfB Stuttgart, he worked as sports director and sports board member. In 2016, the former top striker joined Eintracht Frankfurt. Bobic celebrated winning the DFB Cup with the club from Hesse in 2018. In the end, he spent five great sporting years with Eintracht.

As sports director at Frankfurt, Bobic was also a regular guest at the Wankdorf Stadium. "I enjoyed watching that because YB always had very, very good players," says Fredi Bobic in an interview with blue Sport editor-in-chief Andy Böni.

The former German international (35 caps, 10 goals) also had business dealings with the Bernese club on several occasions. For example, when coach Niko Kovac moved to Bayern after the cup success, Bobic had to look for a replacement - and found what he was looking for at YB. "I got Adi Hütter," explains the now 53-year-old. He conducted the negotiations with Christoph Spycher. The two are on the same wavelength. "We have a very good relationship," says Bobic.

"Can definitely also manage in the Bundesliga"

YB is a very well-managed club that is currently weakening a little, explains the 53-year-old. "I hope that YB will find its way back to its old strength. You also need a very good club that has really kept Swiss football afloat internationally, especially in recent years," says Bobic.

Bobic was so impressed by the way Christoph Spycher ignited the footballing fire in Bern that he even recommended "Wuschu" as his successor to those responsible at Frankfurt in 2020. "I did that internally when it was clear to me that I would be leaving the club in a year's time. I said early on that they should take care of Christoph. This is someone who can definitely also manage in the Bundesliga," says Bobic.

But Spycher preferred to stay with Bern. He is now even a co-owner at YB. "He may have had other plans, which you have to respect," says Bobic. Nevertheless, he believes that Spycher would also be successful elsewhere: "I would have liked to have seen him in the Bundesliga."

On Wednesday, YB will play VfB Stuttgart, Fredi Bobic's former club as a player, in the Champions League. blue Sport will broadcast the match live, kick-off is at 9.00 pm.