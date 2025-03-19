Fredy Bickel has a new task. At FC Winterthur, he is taking over the previously vacant Sports division on the Board of Directors.
No time? blue Sport summarizes for you
- From April, Fredy Bickel will take over the sports division on the Board of Directors of FC Winterthur.
- Bickel sees his new role at FCW as a long-term project.
FC Winterthur announced reinforcements on Wednesday afternoon: Fredy Bickel will become a member of the board of directors at the relegation-threatened Super League club.
"With his extensive expertise and wealth of experience, Bickel will increase the sporting competence in the strategic management of the club," FCW wrote in a statement. The position on the board of directors is an honorary commitment. Bickel will be available in the background as a "valuable" sparring partner for Head of Sport Oliver Kaiser and Head of Youth Development Roger Etter.
Bickel will take on his role with the Eulachstätter from April and sees it as a long-term project. "FCW is an interesting, exciting and winning club for which I am very happy to make my knowledge, my network and my experience available," Bickel is quoted as saying in the press release.
Chairman of the Board of Directors Mike Keller says: "We were looking for an expert who knows Swiss football and the mechanisms of professional football, but who no longer has any ambitions for a job in operations."