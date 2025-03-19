Fredy Bickel is a new member of the Board of Directors of FC Winterthur. Keystone

Fredy Bickel has a new task. At FC Winterthur, he is taking over the previously vacant Sports division on the Board of Directors.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you From April, Fredy Bickel will take over the sports division on the Board of Directors of FC Winterthur.

FC Winterthur announced reinforcements on Wednesday afternoon: Fredy Bickel will become a member of the board of directors at the relegation-threatened Super League club.

"With his extensive expertise and wealth of experience, Bickel will increase the sporting competence in the strategic management of the club," FCW wrote in a statement. The position on the board of directors is an honorary commitment. Bickel will be available in the background as a "valuable" sparring partner for Head of Sport Oliver Kaiser and Head of Youth Development Roger Etter.

Bickel will take on his role with the Eulachstätter from April and sees it as a long-term project. "FCW is an interesting, exciting and winning club for which I am very happy to make my knowledge, my network and my experience available," Bickel is quoted as saying in the press release.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Mike Keller says: "We were looking for an expert who knows Swiss football and the mechanisms of professional football, but who no longer has any ambitions for a job in operations."