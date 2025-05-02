Hairstyle king David Beckham At the age of 23, hairstyle trendsetter David Beckham goes for the boy-band look with hydrogen-blonde streaks. Image: Keystone Two years later, the hair is gone - and Beckham presents the "buzz cut". Image: Keystone In 2002, the Englishman surprised his fans with a mohawk cut. Image: Keystone The mohawk look is followed by long hair - diamond earrings included. Image: Keystone Rasta braids followed: Beckham had his hair braided for a test match in South Africa. Image: Keystone In 2005, the Englishman revives the 80s mullet trend: Short bangs with longer top hair. Image: Keystone In 2012, Beckham holds the Olympic torch - and opts for the "quiff cut". Image: Keystone In 2015, Beckham appears with a full beard and longer undercut. Image: Keystone At the WEF in Davos, Beckham shows off his beloved "quiff cut": the hairstyle still works at the age of 50. Image: Keystone Hairstyle king David Beckham At the age of 23, hairstyle trendsetter David Beckham goes for the boy-band look with hydrogen-blonde streaks. Image: Keystone Two years later, the hair is gone - and Beckham presents the "buzz cut". Image: Keystone In 2002, the Englishman surprised his fans with a mohawk cut. Image: Keystone The mohawk look is followed by long hair - diamond earrings included. Image: Keystone Rasta braids followed: Beckham had his hair braided for a test match in South Africa. Image: Keystone In 2005, the Englishman revives the 80s mullet trend: Short bangs with longer top hair. Image: Keystone In 2012, Beckham holds the Olympic torch - and opts for the "quiff cut". Image: Keystone In 2015, Beckham appears with a full beard and longer undercut. Image: Keystone At the WEF in Davos, Beckham shows off his beloved "quiff cut": the hairstyle still works at the age of 50. Image: Keystone

Not many men become an underwear model again at the age of 50. David Beckham does. About a man who has achieved so much, but still has to wait for a special honor.

No time? blue News summarizes for you David Beckham celebrates his 50th birthday on May 2. With his gifted right foot, he was one of the defining players of his generation. Crosses, corner kicks and free kicks - nobody could do them like Beckham.

However, the older the ex-footballer gets, the more people will ask: "Oh, he used to play football?

That's because, in addition to an impressive career on the pitch, Beckham also had a great career off it. The Englishman was and is a model for various fashion brands. Show more

David Beckham is slowly getting to an age where more and more football fans are saying: I haven't seen him play. On May 2, the former England international, who once shaped a new type of professional sportsman, celebrates his 50th birthday. And the older Beckham gets, the more people will ask: "Oh, he used to play football?

In London, it is no longer the pictures of Beckham in the fiery red shirt of Manchester United or the spotless white of the England national team that can be seen in the Tube stations and tourist streets. Beckham advertises beer on the tap or - although this should actually be the end of it - shirtless for fashion. The husband of Spice Girl Victoria (51) has never been the classic ex-footballer.

The great career after the great career

Together with Victoria, who as a pop star of the 90s and fashion designer is much more than just a player's wife, Beckham has built up what the British Guardian once called a "brand empire". In the short biography on his website, one paragraph is dedicated to sport - and four to everything that followed.

Beckham was and is a model for various fashion brands, the face of his own brand, co-owner of the US club Inter Miami, an ambassador for charity projects, a part-time actor, etc. "A true icon," said the head of the fashion brand Hugo Boss last year, "both in the world of sport and in the fashion industry". Not least as a hairstyle trendsetter, he impresses both the sports and fashion worlds.

Keeping track of all the Beckhams' advertising contracts and appearances over the past two decades is almost impossible - as is estimating the monetary value of the British couple. Quite simply, it is likely to be well in excess of tens of millions. David and Victoria met at a football match in 1997 and the glamorous couple married in 1999.

David and Victoria have three sons who have already left home and a daughter who still lives with her parents. The offspring have not yet been drawn into professional sport, but they have, at least in part, been drawn into the fashion industry. The family, who live in London and Miami, among other places, are a gift for the less squeamish British tabloid press, who now also report on the sons' girlfriends.

(Just) a normal 50-year-old?

The ups and downs of family life have been featured in a documentary series on the streaming service Netflix since 2023. The camera team was allowed to accompany Beckham all the way home. Despite the reports of an alleged affair involving David during his football career, the four parts convey the image of a harmonious relationship - and also of a man who doesn't need to be in the public eye at all, but prefers to have his peace and quiet in his modern barbecue pavilion in the garden.

Beckham said in an interview with "Men's Health UK" that his 50th birthday was not a worrying date for him. The important thing is that he and his family are healthy. Looking at the photos of the underwear advertisement, which was also shown on the large video screens in London's Piccadilly Circus at the beginning of the year, it may be easier for him to say this than other almost-50-year-olds.

The price for a younger man's body is said to have been two training sessions a day over several weeks. The former star player can't do without sport after all.

For England, David

With his gifted right foot, Beckham had become one of the defining players of his generation, even without all the glamor and publicity. Crosses, corners and free kicks - no one could do them like Beckham. Two examples: His delivery from a corner led to Manchester United's Champions League victory against FC Bayern in 1999, his directly converted free kick against Greece in 2001 took England to the World Cup the following year.

Beckham played 115 times for the national team. He captained the Three Lions in 59 games. At club level, he became an icon at Man United. His moves to the then "galactic" Real Madrid in 2003 and later to Los Angeles were no longer exclusively for sporting reasons. With Beckham came (even more) glamor and the opportunity for clubs to earn millions from merchandising.

Despite all his merits and achievements, particularly in the jersey of his home country and later as a benefactor, Beckham has so far been denied one honor. "Again", wrote the Mirror at the end of last year, he was denied a knighthood - again to the delight of the tabloid media.

The reasons for or against a "Sir David Beckham" are not entirely clear. What is clear is that, as one of the most famous Britons, he is a big fan of the royal family. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Beckham queued for hours to pay his last respects to the monarch, who was laid in state in Westminster Hall. Perhaps helpful: since 2024, Beckham has been an ambassador for the King's Foundation, which was founded by the current King Charles III.

