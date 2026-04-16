Real Madrid had two lucky referees in the first half, but in the end it was the Whites who were furious with the referee. Even blue Sport expert Alex Frei is clear: "That's not possible!"

Jan Arnet

It's the 86th minute in the Allianz Arena and there's a strong smell of extra time in the spectacular quarter-final clash between Bayern and Real. Then it happens: Eduardo Camavinga fouls Harry Kane, grabs the ball and carries it a few meters in his hands. Nothing wild, but referee Slavko Vincic shows the Frenchman a yellow card.

Unfortunately, it's already the second yellow card for Camavinga - and the Slovenian referee seems to have forgotten about it. It only occurs to Vincic after a few moments that he also has to show the Real professional a red card. The Whites reacted angrily and complained loudly to the referee. The fact that the Madrilenians had even been favored in two controversial scenes in the first half was, of course, long forgotten at that moment.

The inevitable happens: Three minutes after the sending-off, Luis Diaz scores to make it 3-3 for Bayern - after the 2-1 win in the first leg, it is the decisive goal in the spectacular quarter-final duel. In stoppage time, Michael Olise capped it off with a dream goal.

"Referees are only human"

The Spaniards' nerves are on edge. At the final whistle, referee Vincic is literally attacked. Double goalscorer Arda Güler is also shown a yellow card. Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa is furious afterwards in a TV interview: "Unbelievable! How can you send off a player for something like that?"

The scene is also discussed in the blue Sport studio. Refereeing expert Adrien Jaccottet says: "We don't need to discuss the fact that that's not a second yellow card in the 86th minute in a Champions League quarter-final." The referee realized too late that it was the second yellow card for Camavinga.

"I'm sure he wouldn't have given that yellow if he'd known. It's a very unfortunate decision, the referee won't sleep well today. He couldn't take the yellow card back," said Jaccottet, who also defended Vincic: "Referees are only human. It was an extreme game for him. Like players, referees also make mistakes."

Alex Frei shows less understanding: "You don't get a yellow card for something like that!", Frei makes clear and gets into a rage: "I maintain that Vincic will only referee the first round of the Conference League qualifiers next season at most - then that's it. Such wrong decisions at this level, that's not possible!"