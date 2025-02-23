  1. Residential Customers
Debut of FCZ newcomer Frei on Mendy: "The first player to have a little more belly than me"

Luca Betschart

23.2.2025

blue Sport expert Alex Frei is convinced that former world champion Benjamin Mendy can give FC Zurich an enormous boost in sporting terms. But only when the Frenchman is back in top form.

23.02.2025, 09:02

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the blue Sport Studio, expert Alex Frei emphasizes that he believes FCZ's new signing Benjamin Mendy has great sporting potential. However, the prerequisite is that he gets back into top form.
  • According to Frei, Mendy still needs time. "There was a picture and I had to laugh, because for the first time I've found a player who has a bit more belly than me," says Frei.
Show more

Even before Benjamin Mendy makes his first appearance for FC Zurich, the Frenchman is a much-discussed personnel issue in the Super League. The transfer has triggered a wave of criticism due to his legal past. Mendy was arrested in 2021 for alleged sexual offenses and spent several months in custody. Two years later and after two court cases, he was acquitted.

Women's center makes demandsFCZ comes under criticism after signing Mendy - club takes a stand

"Everyone can have their own opinion on the legal past," said blue Sport expert Alex Frei when asked about Mendy in the Super League studio. "If you get him, you get a player who is incredibly good. But also a player who still needs the necessary time because he didn't play much at Lorient."

"You can tell the winger that he can stay up front"

The 30-year-old can still see that at the moment. "There was a picture and I had to laugh, because for the first time I've found a player who has a bit more belly than me. But he will certainly get fit," said Frei. In top form, however, Mendy will give FCZ "incredible steam", emphasizes Frei: "Then you can actually tell the winger that he can stay up front. Because Mendy actually manages everything on his own - when he's fit!"

On Saturday, Mendy celebrates his FCZ debut with a partial appearance. And he immediately hints that Frei could be right. He was substituted in the 70th minute against Yverdon - and just four minutes later provided the assist for the 2:1 winning goal against Yverdon. Belly or no belly.

Frenchman in the FCZ squad against YverdonMoniz: "When Mendy is at the table, everyone sits around him - he's an inspirational man"

Super League

Striker legend on the touchlineVan Persie takes over at Feyenoord Rotterdam

Fassnacht on the YB crisis"There were people in the lead who didn't belong in the lead - then you have a problem"

"A defeat for me"Schmid bitterly disappointed - Celestini's Shaqiri gamble doesn't work out

Injury shock for St.GallenMidfielder Betim Fazliji suffers another cruciate ligament rupture

Criticism of refereesWhen is it too much of a good thing? What refereeing expert Klossner and Alex Frei say