Xherdan Shaqiri is inspiring the Super League and has taken FC Basel to the top of the table in no time at all. Alex Frei is full of praise and sees the returnee as the missing piece of the FCB puzzle, but also raises a warning finger.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Xherdan Shaqiri leads FC Basel to victory against Servette and to the top of the table. Although the returnee has only played 11 of the 15 Super League games so far, he is already the league's top scorer.

blue Sport expert Alex Frei sees Shaqiri as the piece of the puzzle that FCB has been missing in the recent past and is convinced that the exceptional player will also make his teammates better.

At the same time, Frei does not want to overestimate the first three months since his return and says: "I wish him and FCB that things stay the way they are until the end of his contract." Show more

With three goals, including a directly converted free kick, Xherdan Shaqiri practically single-handedly finished off table rivals Servette on Sunday and shot FC Basel back to the top of the table after a long absence. Since his return, the 33-year-old has played 11 Super League games - and is already the league's top scorer with 12 points.

Shaqiri also inspires his team-mates with his strong performances. "His winning mentality is exactly what our young players need. Shaqiri is incredible!" enthused coach Fabio Celestini in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle. Expert Alex Frei is also certain: "Shaqiri makes his teammates better. They automatically have more self-confidence and do things they didn't do before. And that's because of Shaq."

The missing piece of the puzzle

For Frei it is clear: "At the moment, as things stand today, the return of Shaqiri has brought FC Basel back to where they want to be. You have to say that clearly. He is the piece of the puzzle that was probably missing and that takes the pressure off the others. That's why we're first today."

At the same time, however, the 45-year-old also puts the brakes on euphoria. "You have to be careful," says the former national team striker and does not want to overrate the first three months since Shaqiri's return. "You have to be consistent over the next two or three years. Not just six or eight months. I wish him and FCB that things are as they are now until the end of his contract."

Frei knows from his own experience that a return to the regular club brings challenges. "You have to meet all expectations. I hope Shaq can do that for three or four years," says Frei. "Eight months is great - but the trick is to do it over three years."

