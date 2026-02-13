A 2-0 defeat and the substitutions of Flavius Daniliuc and Xherdan Shaqiri due to injury - FC Basel experienced an evening to forget in Sion. The absence of Shaqiri is particularly noticeable in the FCB game for expert Alex Frei.

Luca Betschart

FC Basel lose 2-0 to Sion in the Sion Tourbillon and suffer their fourth defeat in their fifth game under Stephan Lichtsteiner.

The champions are also plagued by injury worries after the game. Flavius Daniliuc, Xherdan Shaqiri and Kevin Rüegg appear to be struggling when they are substituted.

For blue Sport expert Alex Frei, Shaqiri's absence has a particular impact on Basel's game.

After the last-minute win in the classic against FCZ, FC Basel suffered their next setback. On the one hand, they suffered a 2-0 defeat at FC Sion. On the other hand, Basel is also in danger of running into serious difficulties in terms of personnel.

In the Tourbillon, first defender Flavius Daniliuc had to leave the pitch injured after 22 minutes, then Xherdan Shaqiri remained in the dressing room during the break with calf problems and finally Kevin Rüegg also looked ailing when he was substituted after 52 minutes. Will the task of new coach Stephan Lichtsteiner soon become even more complicated?

"It's important that the players who played today recover as quickly as possible," Lichtsteiner emphasized after the final whistle and stressed in an interview with blue Sport: "We'll see who recovers from these injuries over the next two days. I hope it's nothing serious. We have no other choice - those who are healthy will play."

Stroke of genius or more dynamism?

Commenting on the performance against Sion, who are now only two points behind FCB after the win, Lichtsteiner said: "In the end, I lacked the will to decide this game for us. We were often a step too late. We started well and were well in the game for 20 minutes, but didn't have enough penetration to create the chances."

Expert Alex Frei sees it the same way in the studio. "FCB created far too few scoring chances. Up to 20 or 30 meters from goal, they were on a par, but Sion were much more effective," said the 46-year-old.

The substitution of playmaker Shaqiri due to injury had left its mark on the FCB game. "When Shaqiri isn't there, the ideas, the danger from standing balls and the unpredictability are missing. But without him, it was a bit more dynamic in the second half," says Frei. "Now you have to ask yourself the question: What do you want - the stroke of genius or the dynamic?"

