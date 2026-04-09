Freiburg's Johan Manzambi was difficult to separate from the ball against Celta Vigo Keystone

SC Freiburg put themselves in a good position in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against La Liga sixth-placed Celta Vigo. Coach Julian Schuster's team won 3:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Swiss international Johan Manzambi put in a strong performance for Freiburg. The way he defended the ball on the edge of the box before Vincenzo Grifo made it 1-0 in the 10th minute and then passed to the goalscorer was simply world class. Grifo's shot was also worth seeing. Shortly after Niklas Beste made it 2-0 (32'), Manzambi missed the post. Matthias Ginter made it 3:0 with a header (78'). The visitors did not manage a single shot on goal against Breisgau. Manzambi was the only Swiss player on the pitch for the Bundesliga club, Bruno Ogbus and Rouven Tarnutzer were not used.

Freiburg have reached the quarter-finals of a European competition for the first time ever. If they progress, the Bundesliga side will face the winner of the clash between Sporting Braga and Betis Sevilla, Ricardo Rodriguez's team. The first leg in Portugal ended 1:1.

Bologna, on the other hand, will find it difficult to reach the top four. The Italians lost 3-1 to Aston Villa in front of their home crowd. Although the hosts reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the 90th minute thanks to a goal from Jonathan Rowe, Ollie Watkins made it 3-1 for the Premier League runners-up four minutes later with his second goal of the game. While Remo Freuler played until the 90th minute for Bologna, Simon Sohm was only a substitute.

Dan Ndoye did not feature in Nottingham Forrest's 1-1 draw at FC Porto.