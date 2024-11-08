  1. Residential Customers
Germany Freiburg desperate for Rönnow

SDA

8.11.2024 - 22:35

Union goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow is the match-winner against Freiburg
Keystone

Freiburg keep Union Berlin at bay, but miss out on 3rd place in the Bundesliga. Freiburg were held to a 0-0 draw in Berlin.

08.11.2024, 22:35

In front of a good 22,000 fans, Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo had a great chance to take the lead with a penalty in the 22nd minute. However, he was denied by goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow, who also thwarted further good opportunities for the visitors. Thanks to the Dane, Berlin remain unbeaten at home. However, both clubs have now gone three rounds without a win.

Telegram and table

Union Berlin - Freiburg 0:0 - Remarks: 21st Rönnow (Union Berlin) saves Grifo's penalty. Freiburg without Ogbus and Manzambi (both not in the squad).

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 9/23. 2. RB Leipzig 9/20. 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 9/17. 4. SC Freiburg 10/17. 5. Bayer Leverkusen 9/16. 6. Borussia Dortmund 9/16. 7. Union Berlin 10/16. 8. VfB Stuttgart 9/13. 9. Borussia Mönchengladbach 9/13. 10. Werder Bremen 9/12. 11. Augsburg 9/11. 12. Heidenheim 9/10. 13. Mainz 05 9/10. 14. Wolfsburg 9/9. 15. St. Pauli 9/8. 16. Hoffenheim 9/8. 17. Holstein Kiel 9/5. 18. Bochum 9/1.

