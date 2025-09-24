Swiss champions FC Basel face Bundesliga side Freiburg in the Europa League opener. According to national team coach Murat Yakin, Basel have a chance in the quasi-neighborly duel (less than an hour's drive). "I think the game should be very open. Freiburg are not yet as strong as last season. Basel will want and be able to have a say," says Yakin.
Even if Basel are not yet as consistent as last season, Yakin believes they can score points in Breisgau. "There have been a few changes and the team still has to mature. But Basel can start this campaign without any worries."
Another plus point for Basel could be that, compared to the games in the Bundesliga, Freiburg are likely to have more possession and have to play the game, according to the national team coach, "which could suit FCB."
Yakin: "I've rarely seen Manzambi's qualities"
His new national team jewel Johan Manzambi will line up for Freiburg. The 19-year-old from Geneva, who earned himself a national team call-up with strong performances in the Bundesliga at the end of last season. Yakin raves about his style of play: "He works in both directions and is very disciplined. When we invited him to the training camp in America, he showed attacking qualities that we have rarely seen."
Manzambi plays more defensively at Freiburg than in the national team, which surprises him, says Yakin. "With us, I see him more in the position of winger, he has an incredible urge to score. That really impressed me."
The youngster almost overdid it a little with his urge to score against Kosovo after coming on as a substitute. Yakin smiles and says: "I brought him on as a winger. But in the end he played a bit all over the place, so his teammates didn't even know which position I'd put him in. He really wanted to score another goal. But that's okay, the boy should still be allowed to express himself."
Manzambi was denied a goal against Kosovo. Let's hope he doesn't manage the same against FCB, then the new national team jewel can score as often as he likes.
Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg
Oumar Kondé (129 games): Between 1995 and 2005, Kondé, who was born in Binningen, was under contract with Freiburg. The defender played more games for no other club. In second place is FC Basel, for whom he made 63 appearances.
Image: Keystone
Amir Abrashi (98 games): Abrashi may have opted for Albania's national team, but a Swiss heart beats in his chest too. And he has made himself immortal in Freiburg. In his first season with the Breisgauers, he achieved promotion to the Bundesliga.
Image: Keystone
Bruno Berner (86 games): Berner (left) joined from GC in 2002 and moved on to Basel in 2005. The defender collected 4 goals, 6 assists and 9 yellow cards during his time at Freiburg.
Image: Keystone
Admir Mehmedi (72 games): The 76-time former Nati player scores 20 goals and provides 5 assists for Freiburg. Following SC Freiburg's relegation to Bundesliga 2, Mehmedi moved to Bayer 04 Leverkusen for the 2015/16 season.
Image: Keystone
Alain Sutter (48 games): In October 1995, the blond angel moves from Bayern Munich to Freiburg. In 48 games, he scored 5 goals and set up 9 others.
Image: Keystone
Gelson Fernandes (38 games): Fernandes moves to the Bundesliga club for the 2013/14 season. He played 38 games for them (30 Bundesliga, 5 Europa League, 3 DFB Cup) and scored one goal. After one season, he moves to Stade Rennes.
Image: Keystone
Roman Bürki (36 games): In 2014, Bürki moves from GC to Freiburg. Although he cannot prevent relegation there, he attracts attention and is signed by Dortmund.
Image: Keystone
Beg Ferati (7 games): The former Nati player makes 6 appearances in the Bundesliga and one match in the DFB Cup (1 appearance) for Freiburg between 2011 and 2013.
Image: Imago
Vincent Sierro (5 games): Injuries slowed Sierro down, keeping him out between 2017 and 2018, so he barely left a mark.
Image: Keystone
Daniel Sereinig (3 games): He moves to SC Freiburg's 2nd team in January 2009, for whom he plays for two years. During this time, he also made three appearances for the professionals.
Image: Imago
Nishan Burkart (1 game): Burkart moves from the ManUtd youth team to Freiburg's 2nd team in 2019. On April 3, 2021, he came on as a substitute in the Bundesliga match against Gladbach. No more appearances for the professionals.
Image: Keystone
Stephan Lehmann (1 match): Lehmann moves to Freiburg in 1986, but is not first choice there and moves on to FC Schaffhausen after a year.
Image: Keystone
