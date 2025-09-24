  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Yakin believes in FCB points "Freiburg have to make the game, that suits Basel"

Michael Wegmann

24.9.2025

Nati coach Murat Yakin raves about Freiburg jewel and neo-Nat player Johan Manzambi, but still believes FC Basel can score points against the Bundesliga club. blue Sport reveals what speaks for FCB.

24.09.2025, 17:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Basel face SC Freiburg in their Europa League opener. Nati coach Murat Yakin believes it will be an open game.
  • Yakin emphasizes that Freiburg will probably have more possession, which could suit Basel tactically.
  • Freiburg's young talent Johan Manzambi impresses Yakin with his attacking drive and discipline, even if he is used more offensively in the national team than at club level.
  • blue Sport broadcasts all Europa League matches live
Show more

Swiss champions FC Basel face Bundesliga side Freiburg in the Europa League opener. According to national team coach Murat Yakin, Basel have a chance in the quasi-neighborly duel (less than an hour's drive). "I think the game should be very open. Freiburg are not yet as strong as last season. Basel will want and be able to have a say," says Yakin.

Even if Basel are not yet as consistent as last season, Yakin believes they can score points in Breisgau. "There have been a few changes and the team still has to mature. But Basel can start this campaign without any worries."

Another plus point for Basel could be that, compared to the games in the Bundesliga, Freiburg are likely to have more possession and have to play the game, according to the national team coach, "which could suit FCB."

Yakin: "I've rarely seen Manzambi's qualities"

His new national team jewel Johan Manzambi will line up for Freiburg. The 19-year-old from Geneva, who earned himself a national team call-up with strong performances in the Bundesliga at the end of last season. Yakin raves about his style of play: "He works in both directions and is very disciplined. When we invited him to the training camp in America, he showed attacking qualities that we have rarely seen."

Yakin's new national team jewel Manzambi will be in the spotlight with Freiburg on Wednesday.
Yakin's new national team jewel Manzambi will be in the spotlight with Freiburg on Wednesday.
KEYSTONE

Manzambi plays more defensively at Freiburg than in the national team, which surprises him, says Yakin. "With us, I see him more in the position of winger, he has an incredible urge to score. That really impressed me."

Europa League. These are the 10 Swiss players who don't play for YB or Basel

Europa LeagueThese are the 10 Swiss players who don't play for YB or Basel

The youngster almost overdid it a little with his urge to score against Kosovo after coming on as a substitute. Yakin smiles and says: "I brought him on as a winger. But in the end he played a bit all over the place, so his teammates didn't even know which position I'd put him in. He really wanted to score another goal. But that's okay, the boy should still be allowed to express himself."

Manzambi was denied a goal against Kosovo. Let's hope he doesn't manage the same against FCB, then the new national team jewel can score as often as he likes.

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg
Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Oumar Kondé (129 games):</strong> Between 1995 and 2005, Kondé, who was born in Binningen, was under contract with Freiburg. The defender played more games for no other club. In second place is FC Basel, for whom he made 63 appearances.

Oumar Kondé (129 games): Between 1995 and 2005, Kondé, who was born in Binningen, was under contract with Freiburg. The defender played more games for no other club. In second place is FC Basel, for whom he made 63 appearances.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Amir Abrashi (98 games):</strong> Abrashi may have opted for Albania's national team, but a Swiss heart beats in his chest too. And he has made himself immortal in Freiburg. In his first season with the Breisgauers, he achieved promotion to the Bundesliga.

Amir Abrashi (98 games): Abrashi may have opted for Albania's national team, but a Swiss heart beats in his chest too. And he has made himself immortal in Freiburg. In his first season with the Breisgauers, he achieved promotion to the Bundesliga.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Bruno Berner (86 games):</strong> Berner (left) joined from GC in 2002 and moved on to Basel in 2005. The defender collected 4 goals, 6 assists and 9 yellow cards during his time at Freiburg.

Bruno Berner (86 games): Berner (left) joined from GC in 2002 and moved on to Basel in 2005. The defender collected 4 goals, 6 assists and 9 yellow cards during his time at Freiburg.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Admir Mehmedi (72 games):</strong> The 76-time former Nati player scores 20 goals and provides 5 assists for Freiburg. Following SC Freiburg's relegation to Bundesliga 2, Mehmedi moved to Bayer 04 Leverkusen for the 2015/16 season.

Admir Mehmedi (72 games): The 76-time former Nati player scores 20 goals and provides 5 assists for Freiburg. Following SC Freiburg's relegation to Bundesliga 2, Mehmedi moved to Bayer 04 Leverkusen for the 2015/16 season.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Alain Sutter (48 games):</strong> In October 1995, the blond angel moves from Bayern Munich to Freiburg. In 48 games, he scored 5 goals and set up 9 others.

Alain Sutter (48 games): In October 1995, the blond angel moves from Bayern Munich to Freiburg. In 48 games, he scored 5 goals and set up 9 others.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Gelson Fernandes (38 games):</strong> Fernandes moves to the Bundesliga club for the 2013/14 season. He played 38 games for them (30 Bundesliga, 5 Europa League, 3 DFB Cup) and scored one goal. After one season, he moves to Stade Rennes.

Gelson Fernandes (38 games): Fernandes moves to the Bundesliga club for the 2013/14 season. He played 38 games for them (30 Bundesliga, 5 Europa League, 3 DFB Cup) and scored one goal. After one season, he moves to Stade Rennes.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Roman Bürki (36 games):</strong> In 2014, Bürki moves from GC to Freiburg. Although he cannot prevent relegation there, he attracts attention and is signed by Dortmund.

Roman Bürki (36 games): In 2014, Bürki moves from GC to Freiburg. Although he cannot prevent relegation there, he attracts attention and is signed by Dortmund.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Beg Ferati (7 games):</strong> The former Nati player makes 6 appearances in the Bundesliga and one match in the DFB Cup (1 appearance) for Freiburg between 2011 and 2013.

Beg Ferati (7 games): The former Nati player makes 6 appearances in the Bundesliga and one match in the DFB Cup (1 appearance) for Freiburg between 2011 and 2013.

Image: Imago

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Vincent Sierro (5 games):</strong> Injuries slowed Sierro down, keeping him out between 2017 and 2018, so he barely left a mark.

Vincent Sierro (5 games): Injuries slowed Sierro down, keeping him out between 2017 and 2018, so he barely left a mark.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Daniel Sereinig (3 games):</strong> He moves to SC Freiburg's 2nd team in January 2009, for whom he plays for two years. During this time, he also made three appearances for the professionals.

Daniel Sereinig (3 games): He moves to SC Freiburg's 2nd team in January 2009, for whom he plays for two years. During this time, he also made three appearances for the professionals.

Image: Imago

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Nishan Burkart (1 game):</strong> Burkart moves from the ManUtd youth team to Freiburg's 2nd team in 2019. On April 3, 2021, he came on as a substitute in the Bundesliga match against Gladbach. No more appearances for the professionals.

Nishan Burkart (1 game): Burkart moves from the ManUtd youth team to Freiburg's 2nd team in 2019. On April 3, 2021, he came on as a substitute in the Bundesliga match against Gladbach. No more appearances for the professionals.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Stephan Lehmann (1 match):</strong> Lehmann moves to Freiburg in 1986, but is not first choice there and moves on to FC Schaffhausen after a year.

Stephan Lehmann (1 match): Lehmann moves to Freiburg in 1986, but is not first choice there and moves on to FC Schaffhausen after a year.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg
Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Oumar Kondé (129 games):</strong> Between 1995 and 2005, Kondé, who was born in Binningen, was under contract with Freiburg. The defender played more games for no other club. In second place is FC Basel, for whom he made 63 appearances.

Oumar Kondé (129 games): Between 1995 and 2005, Kondé, who was born in Binningen, was under contract with Freiburg. The defender played more games for no other club. In second place is FC Basel, for whom he made 63 appearances.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Amir Abrashi (98 games):</strong> Abrashi may have opted for Albania's national team, but a Swiss heart beats in his chest too. And he has made himself immortal in Freiburg. In his first season with the Breisgauers, he achieved promotion to the Bundesliga.

Amir Abrashi (98 games): Abrashi may have opted for Albania's national team, but a Swiss heart beats in his chest too. And he has made himself immortal in Freiburg. In his first season with the Breisgauers, he achieved promotion to the Bundesliga.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Bruno Berner (86 games):</strong> Berner (left) joined from GC in 2002 and moved on to Basel in 2005. The defender collected 4 goals, 6 assists and 9 yellow cards during his time at Freiburg.

Bruno Berner (86 games): Berner (left) joined from GC in 2002 and moved on to Basel in 2005. The defender collected 4 goals, 6 assists and 9 yellow cards during his time at Freiburg.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Admir Mehmedi (72 games):</strong> The 76-time former Nati player scores 20 goals and provides 5 assists for Freiburg. Following SC Freiburg's relegation to Bundesliga 2, Mehmedi moved to Bayer 04 Leverkusen for the 2015/16 season.

Admir Mehmedi (72 games): The 76-time former Nati player scores 20 goals and provides 5 assists for Freiburg. Following SC Freiburg's relegation to Bundesliga 2, Mehmedi moved to Bayer 04 Leverkusen for the 2015/16 season.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Alain Sutter (48 games):</strong> In October 1995, the blond angel moves from Bayern Munich to Freiburg. In 48 games, he scored 5 goals and set up 9 others.

Alain Sutter (48 games): In October 1995, the blond angel moves from Bayern Munich to Freiburg. In 48 games, he scored 5 goals and set up 9 others.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Gelson Fernandes (38 games):</strong> Fernandes moves to the Bundesliga club for the 2013/14 season. He played 38 games for them (30 Bundesliga, 5 Europa League, 3 DFB Cup) and scored one goal. After one season, he moves to Stade Rennes.

Gelson Fernandes (38 games): Fernandes moves to the Bundesliga club for the 2013/14 season. He played 38 games for them (30 Bundesliga, 5 Europa League, 3 DFB Cup) and scored one goal. After one season, he moves to Stade Rennes.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Roman Bürki (36 games):</strong> In 2014, Bürki moves from GC to Freiburg. Although he cannot prevent relegation there, he attracts attention and is signed by Dortmund.

Roman Bürki (36 games): In 2014, Bürki moves from GC to Freiburg. Although he cannot prevent relegation there, he attracts attention and is signed by Dortmund.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Beg Ferati (7 games):</strong> The former Nati player makes 6 appearances in the Bundesliga and one match in the DFB Cup (1 appearance) for Freiburg between 2011 and 2013.

Beg Ferati (7 games): The former Nati player makes 6 appearances in the Bundesliga and one match in the DFB Cup (1 appearance) for Freiburg between 2011 and 2013.

Image: Imago

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Vincent Sierro (5 games):</strong> Injuries slowed Sierro down, keeping him out between 2017 and 2018, so he barely left a mark.

Vincent Sierro (5 games): Injuries slowed Sierro down, keeping him out between 2017 and 2018, so he barely left a mark.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Daniel Sereinig (3 games):</strong> He moves to SC Freiburg's 2nd team in January 2009, for whom he plays for two years. During this time, he also made three appearances for the professionals.

Daniel Sereinig (3 games): He moves to SC Freiburg's 2nd team in January 2009, for whom he plays for two years. During this time, he also made three appearances for the professionals.

Image: Imago

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Nishan Burkart (1 game):</strong> Burkart moves from the ManUtd youth team to Freiburg's 2nd team in 2019. On April 3, 2021, he came on as a substitute in the Bundesliga match against Gladbach. No more appearances for the professionals.

Nishan Burkart (1 game): Burkart moves from the ManUtd youth team to Freiburg's 2nd team in 2019. On April 3, 2021, he came on as a substitute in the Bundesliga match against Gladbach. No more appearances for the professionals.

Image: Keystone

Do you recognize them all? These Swiss players have played for SC Freiburg. <strong>Stephan Lehmann (1 match):</strong> Lehmann moves to Freiburg in 1986, but is not first choice there and moves on to FC Schaffhausen after a year.

Stephan Lehmann (1 match): Lehmann moves to Freiburg in 1986, but is not first choice there and moves on to FC Schaffhausen after a year.

Image: Keystone

Football news

Countdown in the stream. Europa League opener: FC Basel face Freiburg with this starting eleven

Countdown in the streamEuropa League opener: FC Basel face Freiburg with this starting eleven

Big names are involved. All these Swiss have played for Fribourg

Big names are involvedAll these Swiss have played for Fribourg

Contract until 2027. Winterthur sign former GC striker Momoh

Contract until 2027Winterthur sign former GC striker Momoh

Basel meets the Swiss. Manzambi on his rocky path:

Basel meets the SwissManzambi on his rocky path: "I was very small, I grew up too late"

FCB and YB have no chance according to the database. Dear people of Basel and Bern, shut the statisticians up

FCB and YB have no chance according to the databaseDear people of Basel and Bern, shut the statisticians up