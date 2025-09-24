Nati coach Murat Yakin raves about Freiburg jewel and neo-Nat player Johan Manzambi, but still believes FC Basel can score points against the Bundesliga club. blue Sport reveals what speaks for FCB.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel face SC Freiburg in their Europa League opener. Nati coach Murat Yakin believes it will be an open game.

Yakin emphasizes that Freiburg will probably have more possession, which could suit Basel tactically.

Freiburg's young talent Johan Manzambi impresses Yakin with his attacking drive and discipline, even if he is used more offensively in the national team than at club level.

Swiss champions FC Basel face Bundesliga side Freiburg in the Europa League opener. According to national team coach Murat Yakin, Basel have a chance in the quasi-neighborly duel (less than an hour's drive). "I think the game should be very open. Freiburg are not yet as strong as last season. Basel will want and be able to have a say," says Yakin.

Even if Basel are not yet as consistent as last season, Yakin believes they can score points in Breisgau. "There have been a few changes and the team still has to mature. But Basel can start this campaign without any worries."

Another plus point for Basel could be that, compared to the games in the Bundesliga, Freiburg are likely to have more possession and have to play the game, according to the national team coach, "which could suit FCB."

Yakin: "I've rarely seen Manzambi's qualities"

His new national team jewel Johan Manzambi will line up for Freiburg. The 19-year-old from Geneva, who earned himself a national team call-up with strong performances in the Bundesliga at the end of last season. Yakin raves about his style of play: "He works in both directions and is very disciplined. When we invited him to the training camp in America, he showed attacking qualities that we have rarely seen."

Manzambi plays more defensively at Freiburg than in the national team, which surprises him, says Yakin. "With us, I see him more in the position of winger, he has an incredible urge to score. That really impressed me."

The youngster almost overdid it a little with his urge to score against Kosovo after coming on as a substitute. Yakin smiles and says: "I brought him on as a winger. But in the end he played a bit all over the place, so his teammates didn't even know which position I'd put him in. He really wanted to score another goal. But that's okay, the boy should still be allowed to express himself."

Manzambi was denied a goal against Kosovo. Let's hope he doesn't manage the same against FCB, then the new national team jewel can score as often as he likes.