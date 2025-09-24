Freiburg coach Julian Schuster gesticulates on the touchline. Keystone

SC Freiburg welcome FC Basel. The eyes of the team from Baden are particularly focused on a former Bayern professional. Coach Schuster celebrates a premiere. The guests have a ticket mishap.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Freiburg coach Julian Schuster and his team are emphasizing the key role of Xherdan Shaqiri ahead of the Europa League opener against Basel.

Last season, Shaqiri won the championship and the cup with FCB and scored an impressive 18 goals and provided 21 assists in the league.

There were reportedly over 30,000 ticket requests for the international derby from Basel alone.

Coach Julian Schuster and SC Freiburg are treating FC Basel's Xherdan Shaqiri with the utmost respect in the Europa League opener on Wednesday. The former FC Bayern professional is an "absolute key figure" and a "certain free spirit", said Schuster. The 125-time Swiss international is "the difference player at Basel", said Freiburg midfielder Maximilian Eggestein.

Shaqiri returned to his training club from Chicago Fire in the summer of 2024. Last season, the 33-year-old won the championship and the cup with FCB, scoring an impressive 18 goals and providing 21 assists in the league. Shaqiri played for German record champions Bayern Munich from July 2012 to January 2015.

Swiss ticket mishap before the derby

Schuster is celebrating his European Cup debut as head coach against Basel. This is another reason why the match is "something very special" for him, said the 40-year-old. With a view to the whole club, he sees the upcoming evenings in international competition as a "reward for what we have worked for", said Schuster. Sport-Club finished fifth in the previous Bundesliga season and only just missed out on the Champions League.

The clash with Swiss double winners Basel is an international derby. It takes less than an hour by car from city to city. The visitors reportedly had more than 30,000 ticket requests for the match in Breisgau. In fact, the club had inadvertently sold 256 tickets too many - and had to disappoint the same number of fans as a result.

