Freiburg lose Grifo's anniversary game at home - Gallery Vincenzo Grifo was involved in the 1:0, but ultimately remained without points Image: Keystone Mainz coach Bo Henriksen saw his team suffer a clear defeat in Dortmund Image: Keystone Freiburg lose Grifo's anniversary game at home - Gallery Vincenzo Grifo was involved in the 1:0, but ultimately remained without points Image: Keystone Mainz coach Bo Henriksen saw his team suffer a clear defeat in Dortmund Image: Keystone

Dortmund stop Mainz and close the gap on the surprise fourth-placed team to seven points with a 3-1 home win in the 27th Bundesliga round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The win against Mainz was the prerequisite to seriously target a top-four finish in the Bundesliga. Dortmund, who had recently lost twice at home, were efficient at home in front of over 81,000 spectators despite the absence of top scorer Serhou Guirassy through injury. Maximilian Beier (39th and 72nd) and Emre Can (42nd) gave Dortmund a 3:0 lead before Paul Nebel reduced the deficit.

Mainz, managed so successfully by ex-FCZ coach Bo Henriksen, failed to produce enough in attack and when an attack did result in a goal, Swiss international keeper Gregor Kobel was on hand. For Mainz, Silvan Widmer was allowed to play from the start for the third time this season. The full-back, who started as captain, was substituted in the 66th minute.

Like Mainz, SC Freiburg suffered a minor setback in the race for the European Cup places. The Breisgau side lost 1:2 at home to Union Berlin in the 300th competitive match for their Italian attacking artist Vincenzo Grifo, having recently gone seven unbeaten in a row. Union Berlin responded to the hosts' lead through Lucas Höler after an assist from Grifo with goals from Rani Khedira (30') and Andrej Ilic (48').

Telegrams and table:

Freiburg - Union Berlin 1:2 (1:1). - 34'300 spectators. - Goals: 29 Höler 1:0. 30 Khedira 1:1. 48 Ilic 1:2. - Remarks: Freiburg with Manzambi (from 86), without Ogbus (injured).

Borussia Dortmund - Mainz 05 3:1 (2:0). - Goals: 39. Beier 1:0. 42. Can 2:0. 72. Beier 3:0. 76. Nebel 3:1. - Comments: Borussia Dortmund with Kobel. Mainz 05 with Widmer (until 66.).

The other matches of the 27th round. Friday: Bayer Leverkusen - Bochum 3:1. - Saturday: Bayern Munich - St. Pauli 3:2. Hoffenheim - Augsburg 1:1. Wolfsburg - Heidenheim 0:1. Borussia Mönchengladbach - RB Leipzig 1:0. Holstein Kiel - Werder Bremen 0:3. Eintracht Frankfurt - VfB Stuttgart 1:0.