Bundesliga side Freiburg overturned a deficit in the second round of the Europa League to secure a point at Remo Freuler's Bologna.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Basel's first opponents Freiburg fought their way to a 1-1 draw at Italian cup winners Bologna. The draw was deserved thanks to an improved performance in the second half. Junior Adamu equalized with a handball penalty in the 58th minute after Riccardo Orsolini had put the hosts ahead after just under half an hour and a blunder by Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu. Remo Freuler played through in Bologna's midfield.

AS Roma suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Lille. Hakon Haraldsson scored the only goal after just five minutes. The story of the evening, however, was written by Roma, who missed three penalties.