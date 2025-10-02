  1. Residential Customers
Europa League Freiburg pick up a point at Freuler's Bologna

SDA

2.10.2025 - 21:43

Bundesliga side Freiburg overturned a deficit in the second round of the Europa League to secure a point at Remo Freuler's Bologna.

Keystone-SDA

02.10.2025, 21:43

02.10.2025, 22:17

Basel's first opponents Freiburg fought their way to a 1-1 draw at Italian cup winners Bologna. The draw was deserved thanks to an improved performance in the second half. Junior Adamu equalized with a handball penalty in the 58th minute after Riccardo Orsolini had put the hosts ahead after just under half an hour and a blunder by Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu. Remo Freuler played through in Bologna's midfield.

AS Roma suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Lille. Hakon Haraldsson scored the only goal after just five minutes. The story of the evening, however, was written by Roma, who missed three penalties.

Scenes for the ages. Roma miss the same penalty three times in a row!

Scenes for the agesRoma miss the same penalty three times in a row!

