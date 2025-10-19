Freiburg's Johan Manzambi was once again an asset Keystone

Freiburg secure a point in the 7th round of the Bundesliga at home against Eintracht Frankfurt thanks to a late goal. Vincenzo Grifo equalized in the 87th minute to make it 2:2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The game was also a duel between Swiss internationals Johan Manzambi and Aurèle Amenda. The former intercepted a poor cross-field pass from Robin Koch in the 2nd minute, played the ball into the path of Derry Scherhant, who finished with ice-cold precision to make it 1:0. Manzambi - like Amenda, who was part of Eintracht's starting eleven for the first time in the current championship - put in a strong performance.

Jonathan Burkardt (18th/38th) scored both goals for Frankfurt to turn the game around. While Freiburg remained unbeaten in their seventh competitive game in a row (three wins), the visitors have picked up just four points in their last five league games.

In the second game on Sunday, Hoffenheim won 3:0 at St. Pauli, with all the goals coming in the second half from Bazoumana Touré (54), Andrej Kramaric (59) and Grischa Prömel (79). St. Pauli lost for the fourth time in a row.

Telegrams and table

Freiburg - Eintracht Frankfurt 2:2 (1:2). - 34,700 spectators. - Goals: 2 - Scherhant 1:0. 18 - Burkardt 1:1. 38 - Burkardt 1:2. 87 - Grifo 2:2. - Comments: Freiburg with Manzambi (until 81), without Ogbus (not in the squad). Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda.

St. Pauli - Hoffenheim 0:3 (0:0). - 29'248 spectators. - Goals: 54 Touré 0:1. 59 Kramaric 0:2. 79 Prömel 0:3.