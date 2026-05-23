Mio Backhaus moves from Werder Bremen to SC Freiburg Keystone

The 22-year-old German U21 international goalkeeper Mio Backhaus is moving within the Bundesliga from Werder Bremen to Europa League finalists SC Freiburg.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to media reports, Backhaus will receive a contract until 2031 and will cost a transfer fee of around 15 million euros. The clubs did not provide any details.

The new number 1 in Bremen is Karl Hein. According to the Bundesliga club, it has taken up the option to buy the Estonian international goalkeeper, who was under contract with Arsenal. The current number 1 in Freiburg is Noah Atubolu. There has been speculation for some time about the goalkeeper's intention to move. His future is currently open.