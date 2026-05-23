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Bremen receive 15 million Freiburg sign German U21 international goalkeeper Backhaus

SDA

23.5.2026 - 11:41

Mio Backhaus moves from Werder Bremen to SC Freiburg
Mio Backhaus moves from Werder Bremen to SC Freiburg
Keystone

The 22-year-old German U21 international goalkeeper Mio Backhaus is moving within the Bundesliga from Werder Bremen to Europa League finalists SC Freiburg.

Keystone-SDA

23.05.2026, 11:41

23.05.2026, 13:22

According to media reports, Backhaus will receive a contract until 2031 and will cost a transfer fee of around 15 million euros. The clubs did not provide any details.

The new number 1 in Bremen is Karl Hein. According to the Bundesliga club, it has taken up the option to buy the Estonian international goalkeeper, who was under contract with Arsenal. Noah Atubolu is currently Freiburg's No. 1. There has been speculation for some time about the goalkeeper's intention to move. His future is currently open.

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