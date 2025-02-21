  1. Residential Customers
A resounding victory against Bremen Freiburg's high flight continues

SDA

21.2.2025 - 22:33

Vincenzo Grifo scored twice for Freiburg.
Picture: Keystone

SC Freiburg secured their fourth win in a row in the Bundesliga with a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen to move into the top four.

21.02.2025, 22:33

After three 1-0 victories, Freiburg produced a scoring feast in front of their own fans. Double goalscorer Vincenzo Grifo made it 2-0 after half an hour and 3-0 in the 57th minute. In between, Bremen missed their best chance to get back into the game when André Silva missed a penalty.

In the final phase, Japan's Ritsu Doan scored the last two goals to seal the result. The young Swiss Johan Manzambi made his fourth partial appearance in the Bundesliga for Freiburg from the 82nd minute onwards.

Telegram and table:

Freiburg - Werder Bremen 5:0 (2:0). - Goals: 15 Sildillia 1:0. 33 Grifo 2:0. 57 Grifo 3:0. 76 Doan 4:0. 92 Doan 5:0. - Comments: 39 Atubolu (Freiburg) saves André Silva's penalty. Freiburg with Manzambi (from 82), without Ogbus (injured).

