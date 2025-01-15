Yann Sommer conceded two goals with Inter Milan. Keystone

Yann Sommer suffers a minor setback with Inter Milan in the Serie A championship race.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The defending champions only managed a 2-2 draw against FC Bologna in the catch-up game and are three points behind leaders Napoli, who have played one game more.

Sommer had gone almost six-and-a-half hours without conceding a goal in the championship until the 0:1 (15th). Santiago Castro's goal initially seemed to have no consequences for Milan, as Denzel Dumfries and Lautaro Martinez turned things around before the break. But Emil Holm scored in the second half to make it 2-2 and halt Inter's winning streak, the last time they had won five in a row in Serie A.

Remo Freuler and Dan Ndoye were in the starting line-up for Bologna.