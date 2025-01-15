  1. Residential Customers
Draw against Bologna Freuler and Ndoye slow down Sommer's Inter Milan

SDA

15.1.2025 - 22:47

Yann Sommer conceded two goals with Inter Milan.



Yann Sommer suffers a minor setback with Inter Milan in the Serie A championship race.

Keystone-SDA

15.01.2025, 22:47

15.01.2025, 23:19

The defending champions only managed a 2-2 draw against FC Bologna in the catch-up game and are three points behind leaders Napoli, who have played one game more.

Sommer had gone almost six-and-a-half hours without conceding a goal in the championship until the 0:1 (15th). Santiago Castro's goal initially seemed to have no consequences for Milan, as Denzel Dumfries and Lautaro Martinez turned things around before the break. But Emil Holm scored in the second half to make it 2-2 and halt Inter's winning streak, the last time they had won five in a row in Serie A.

Remo Freuler and Dan Ndoye were in the starting line-up for Bologna.

