Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Leverkusen make Bayern Munich the sofa champions. Xhaka's performance in the 2:2 draw against Freiburg was not up to his usual standard. Turns up the heat a little after going 2-0 down. With the loss of points in Breisgau, Leverkusen are dethroned again a year after winning the title. However, the last-second draw means that the streak continues: Leverkusen have never lost in 33 away games in the league.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Borussia Dortmund are suddenly back. With 16 points from their last six games, Borussia have fought their way back into the Champions League places (5th place, one point behind Freiburg in 4th). Gregor Kobel has a quiet evening on Saturday. He was on hand when he was needed. His front men do their job brilliantly. BVB celebrated a clear 4:0 victory against Wolfsburg. Kobel and Co. face Leverkusen on the next matchday.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Makes a mega save in the 12th minute. Hoffenheim have an XXL chance to equalize through Hlozek, but Omlin thwarts it. The Gladbach goalie saves a drop kick from around eleven meters from the left corner. Nevertheless, the foals let their lead slip - initiated by a rebound from Omlin himself as Hoffenheim made it 1-2. In the final phase, Omlin prevented the visitors from making it 3:5 with a strong save. The highly exciting game ended 4:4, with Gladbach's chances of a Europa Cup place dwindling to a minimum.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Missing for the Foals due to a pulled knee ligament.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Replaces the injured Danny da Costa in the 36th minute. Makes his first real impact in the 57th minute. His long throw-in into the penalty area set up Mainz's goal against Frankfurt to make the final score 1:1. After seven games in a row without a win, Mainz slipped out of the Europa Cup places.

Stuggart Luca Jaquez

After coming on as a substitute in the 65th minute, he was at the origin of one of Stuttgart's top chances. His pass is the starting signal for a VfB attack. Führich is ultimately unable to get the ball past the St. Pauli keeper. In the 88th minute, Stuttgart finally managed to score the redeeming 1:0 (final score).

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Remains on the bench.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Missing from the Swabian squad due to injury, has to go under the knife and will miss the rest of the season.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Against Holstein Kiel in the 40th minute, he first saves the 0:2 with a sliding tackle, but the rebound then becomes the template for the same goal. A little later, he has the equalizer on his head before the break. However, the Kiel keeper saves his header on the line after a corner. He called it a day in the 54th minute with the score at 0:3. Augsburg were unable to score more than one more goal. The game is lost 1:3.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Sits on the bench in the 1:1 draw against Mainz.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Still injured.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Provides the assist for the 2:0 against relegated champions Bayer Leverkusen. He heads a cross to the center. Leverkusen's Hincapié then flicks the ball into his own goal. After his substitution in the 69th minute, Bayer hit back. The game ends 2:2.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Came on in the 58th minute of the 1-0 win against Wolverhampton. Gives the defense additional stability and helps the Citizens to hold on to their lead.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

A setback for Newcastle and Schär. After the 1:1 draw against Brighton, the Magpies slip to fourth place. For the time being, this has no consequences for their participation in the Champions League, but after Chelsea (victory against Liverpool), Nottingham could also catch up with Newcastle on points with a win against Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

However, Schär is instrumental in Newcastle taking a point from the south of England. Shortly before the end of normal time, his free kick smacks into the hand of an opponent. Aleksander Isak converted the subsequent penalty in the 89th minute to make the final score.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter coach Inzaghi sends the B team onto the pitch ahead of the second leg of the Champions League tie against Barcelona. The bold gamble pays off. Inter win 1-0 against Verona thanks to a penalty in the 9th minute and thus remain in the race for the Italian championship. Sommer will be back between the posts next Tuesday.

Napoli Noah Okafor

Napoli remain Serie A leaders. In the 1-0 win against Lecce, Okafor was once again only on the bench - for the sixth time in a row. He was last on the pitch for just under 15 minutes in mid-March.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Sits on the bench against Juventus Turin.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Misses Bologna against Juve through injury.

Bologna Remo Freuler

The third Swiss player in the Bologna squad scores. Remo Freuler scores his first goal in Serie A this season. The midfield engine for the northern Italians scored the equalizer in the 1-1 draw against Juventus Turin. Thanks to the draw, Bologna currently occupy 7th place in Serie A and are just one point away from a return to the Champions League.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Empoli are fighting against relegation and Haas will have to watch on. He is still out injured. Empoli lost 1-0 at home to Lazio with three rounds to go, leaving them two points adrift of Lecce and a place in the league.

Parma Simon Sohm

With a win, Parma could have taken a huge step towards staying in the league. If ... Sohm is on the pitch for 86 minutes, seven minutes after Como scored the decisive 1-0 goal. The relegation battle in Italy is coming to a head. Parma are in the thick of it. Monza have been relegated. Six other teams are still mathematically possible as one of the two other relegated teams.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Plays in the back four. Flawless in defense, inconspicuous offensively. Betis win 2:1 against Espanyol Barcelona and remain in the race for a Champions League place. On Thursday, the Andalusians travel to Italy for the second leg of the Europa League semi-final against Fiorentina.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sits on the bench for the 2:2 draw against Leganés.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Still missing Sevilla on the wing due to injury.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Against big Barcelona, Cömert plays in the back five of the relegated team. After taking the lead in the 6th minute, Barça turned the game around in the 2nd half to win 2-1.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

While PSG suffered their second league defeat in a row, Monaco returned to winning ways. He had almost nothing to do in the 3-1 win against Saint-Étienne and had no chance when the hosts equalized. Zuriko Davitashvili smashes the ball beautifully into the far left corner from distance.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Three minutes after Saint-Étienne's equalizer, he sets up Monaco's 2:1. The international won the ball in front of the opposition penalty area and set up his colleague Moatasem Al-Musrati to score. Monaco remain third in Ligue 1 and thus in a Champions League place.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Was substituted in the 15th minute after Mika Biereth was forced off with an injury. Does not score and retires in the 82nd minute.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

The lead over Monaco melts to one point. Marseille drew 1-1 against Lille, with Garcia coming on for the closing stages in the 85th minute. The result remains the same.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Sierro bags league survival with Toulouse. A 2-1 win against Rennes. Sierro plays through.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Montpellier last won at the end of January. Since then they have only lost with one exception, the 0-0 draw against Reims a week ago. Omeragic played against Brest and his team lost 1-0.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Sits on the bench in the 1-0 home win against Montpellier.

Other Swiss players abroad

Orange Couny (2nd division USA) Lyam MacKinnon

The striker bags a 2-1 win for his team against FC Tulsa. With his goals in the 55th and 80th minute he let his colors cheer.

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Comes on against Estroil from the 57th minute. Does not score in the 2-1 win.

Ferencvaros Stefan Gartenmann

In the top-of-the-table clash against Puskás Akadémia, leaders Ferencvaros drew 1-1 with Gartenmann in central defense. With three rounds to go, they are two and three points ahead of their closest rivals Akadémia and Paks respectively. Ferencvaros will face Paks next Saturday.

Burgos CF (2nd Division Spain) Gabriel Barès

Sits on the bench for the 0:1 against Elche.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Is still a spectator in the 4-1 win against Heracles - due to injury. Feyenoord will face PSV next Sunday. A fierce battle for the Champions League places is looming in this match. If they win, Feyenoord would move to within two points of second-placed PSV with two games remaining.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Fosso played until the 87th minute in the clear 1:4 against PSV.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Duah played as good as through in the 1-1 draw against Levski Sofia. The striker is substituted in the 90th minute without scoring.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

The midfield strategist wins his first ever title at professional level with Brugge. In the cup final against Anderlecht, Bruges won 2:1. The Belgians won their last cup title ten years ago.

Jashari plays big at Bruges. After leaving Lucerne a year ago, the next move is already in the pipeline. Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and PSG are all part of the rumor mill.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Still missing from Liège's 1-0 defeat to Charleroi through injury.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Enjoys a weekend off due to the cup final between Bruges and Anderlecht.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Runs up and down the right side of defense. He is substituted after 90 minutes with the final score 3:1. Midtjylland remain in the race for the Danish championship. Next Sunday, they face a crucial clash against leaders Copenhagen, who currently have a one-point lead.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Shifts cleverly with his three other defensive colleagues and plays to nil. Cautioned for a handball in the 51st minute. Still leaders after the 1:0 win against Linz.

FC Liefering (Austrian 2nd Division) Bryan Okoh

Was substituted after the break with the score at 0:2. After that, the Salzburg defense holds tight. Liefering fail to score more than one goal. The game is lost 1:2.

Lorient are promoted. The only thing left to play for is the championship title. The 2-1 defeat to Ajaccio reduced their lead over closest rivals Paris FC to two points. One match remains to be played. Will Mvogo be back between the posts then? He was on the bench against Ajaccio.

Greuther Fürth Noah Loosli

Fürth lost 1-0 to in-form Hertha, with Loosli being too inconsistent in the duel and allowing himself to be outplayed for the decisive goal in the 16th minute. One minute after his yellow card, he was sent off in the 71st minute.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

The 2nd Bundesliga is hard to beat in terms of excitement and spectacle. HSV go into the match against Darmstadt in second place in the table, with Muheim playing on the left as usual. With his move forward, he repeatedly sets dangerous accents. In the 23rd minute, he hit the corner kick that Ludovit Reis headed in to make it 1:0 for Hamburg. Muheim is replaced by Silvan Hefti in the 74th minute when the score is 2-0 ...

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

... and the game really picks up again in the final quarter of an hour with Hefti on the pitch. HSV add two goals to their tally and win 4:0. As Cologne are held to a 1:1 draw by Regensburg, HSV take over at the top of the table. Nevertheless, with two games to go, Hamburg could even be deprived of direct promotion and the barrage. Cologne are one point behind HSV in second place, while Elversberg and Paderborn are four points behind the leaders.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Direct promotion is still mathematically possible for Elvedi and Co. but more utopian than realistic. Kaiserslautern would have to make up six points on HSV after the 2-2 draw against Karlsruhe and make up a difference of at least 29 goals. Elvedi played a strong game on Sunday. In the 31st minute, he scored the equalizer with his foot after a corner. The relegation place is within sight. Seventh-placed Kaiserslautern are two points off third place - it remains highly exciting in Bundesliga 2.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Not in the squad for the 2-2 draw against Kaiserslautern.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Schalke are probably glad that a poor season will soon be over. They lost 2-0 to Paderborn and could mathematically slip down to the relegation places, but with Fürth and Braunschweig, two teams that are currently above the table are still behind Schalke. Gantenbein will play around 20 minutes on Saturday. The final score will not change in the closing stages.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Dances the Hannover defense dizzy in the penalty area in the 65th minute. With the score at 1:1, he takes a shot from point-blank range. But the Hannover keeper is down in a flash and saves. The Spatzen were superior to the visitors, but then lost 2-1 and slipped back into the red zone after a week in the relegation zone. The fact that Keller even scored a penalty in the 71st minute when the score was 1-2 after his advance was nothing more than a useless splash of color. Teammate Meier is denied by the outstanding Hannover keeper.

1. FC Köln (Bundesliga 2) Anthony Racioppi

Not in the squad for the 1-1 draw against Regensburg.

1. FC Köln (Bundesliga 2) Joël Schmied

Watches from the bench as his Cologne side miss out on victory against Regensburg and lose the league throne to HSV.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Plays through against Sunderland. Not directly involved in Queens Park Rangers' decisive 1-0 win.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Wins his second English championship from the bench. Relegation to the Premier League was already certain. On the final matchday, Leeds clinch the championship title with a 2:1 win against Plymouth. Ex-FCZ player Willy Gnoto scored to make it 1-1 at the interval. After his first season at Leeds and little playing time, is Schmidt already looking to leave or is he trying to make a name for himself in the Premier League? The newly-crowned national team player has some groundbreaking weeks ahead of him.

Chicago Fire Maren Haile-Selassie

On the bench for the 0-0 draw against Orlando.

St. Louis CITY Roman Bürki

Continued to miss his team with injury in the 4-1 defeat against Seattle.

Seattle Stefan Frei

Can only be beaten from the penalty spot. Conceded the 0:1 in the 29th minute, his front men then hit back and gave St. Louis four more goals. Apart from a shot from distance in the 57th minute, Frei doesn't have much to save.

Toronto Maxime Dominguez

Not in the squad for the 2-0 defeat against New England.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

Played against Vojvodina. No goals in the 2-1 defeat.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

Not part of the squad for the 4-1 defeat against Slaven Belupo.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

Like Pusic, Ademi is also not on the match sheet.

DL Yingbo (China) Cephas Malele

Plays through against BJ Guoan. His team loses 0:2 and the center forward is in 9th place with Yingbo after eleven games.

CD Rongcheng (China) Ming-Yang Yang

Played for his new club until the 76th minute. The midfielder celebrates an important victory. CD Rongcheng knocks Shenhua off the top spot in a direct duel thanks to a 1-0 win.

UCAM Murcia (4th Division Spain) Ruben del Campo Ferreira

Scored his 7th goal of the season in a 3-0 win over Xerez Deportivo to make it 1-0.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Not in the squad for the 1-1 draw against FCV Farul.

Al-Nasr Haris Seferovic

Seferovic registers an assist in the 6-goal spectacle against Khor Fakkan. He made it 2:2 in the 43rd minute. The game ends in a 3:3 draw. Seferovic plays through.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Al-Qadsiah remain hot on the heels of the big clubs Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. Puertas sets up his team's second goal. With the 4-1 victory, Puertas and Co. remain in the race for the Champions League elite, which Al-Ahli (including Riyad Mahrez, Gabri Veiga and Franck Kessié) won on Saturday evening.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Boca drew 1-1 in the city derby against Tigre, with Blondel missing a third consecutive game. Boca lose their lead in the table and are now third behind Rosario and Argentinos Juniors.