Remo Freuler celebrates his goal Keystone

Remo Freuler scores his first goal in Serie A this season. The Swiss midfielder for Bologna scored the equalizer for his team in the 1:1 home match against Juventus Turin.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Thanks to the 1-1 draw, Bologna currently occupy 7th place in Serie A and are just one point away from a Champions League spot.