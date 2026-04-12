  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Serie A Freuler shoots Bologna to victory - Parma puts the brakes on Napoli

SDA

12.4.2026 - 20:00

Remo Freuler celebrates the victory.
Remo Freuler celebrates the victory.
Keystone

Remo Freuler leads Bologna to victory in the 32nd round of Serie A. The Swiss international scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win against Lecce.

Keystone-SDA

12.04.2026, 20:00

12.04.2026, 23:00

Freuler scored with his head in the 26th minute after a rebound. It was the 33-year-old captain's first goal of the season and only his third goal in 116 games for Bologna. However, the European Cup places are likely to be out of reach for the team from Emilia-Romagna, who are nine points behind AS Roma (6th).

Napoli's race to catch up after five wins in a row came to a halt. The reigning champions had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Sascha Britschgi's Parma and are now nine points behind leaders Inter Milan. The team with Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji came from 2-0 down to win 4-3 in the top match away to Como.

Inter on course for the title. Sommer and Akanji celebrate spectacular win against Como

Inter on course for the titleSommer and Akanji celebrate spectacular win against Como

More from the section

Zubi counters Luzern coach. Frick:

Zubi counters Luzern coachFrick: "The referee is really waiting for him to whistle for a penalty"

England. City keep up pressure on Arsenal ahead of direct duel

EnglandCity keep up pressure on Arsenal ahead of direct duel

Draw against Servette. YB drops important points in the fight for Europe

Draw against ServetteYB drops important points in the fight for Europe