Remo Freuler celebrates the victory. Keystone

Remo Freuler leads Bologna to victory in the 32nd round of Serie A. The Swiss international scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win against Lecce.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Freuler scored with his head in the 26th minute after a rebound. It was the 33-year-old captain's first goal of the season and only his third goal in 116 games for Bologna. However, the European Cup places are likely to be out of reach for the team from Emilia-Romagna, who are nine points behind AS Roma (6th).

Napoli's race to catch up after five wins in a row came to a halt. The reigning champions had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Sascha Britschgi's Parma and are now nine points behind leaders Inter Milan. The team with Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji came from 2-0 down to win 4-3 in the top match away to Como.