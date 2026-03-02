  1. Residential Customers
Italy Freuler with assist in Bologna's win

2.3.2026 - 21:03

Bologna's Remo Freuler was delighted with a late winner in Pisa
Remo Freuler provides the assist for the only goal of the game in Bologna's 1-0 Serie A win in Pisa.

02.03.2026, 21:03

It was scored in the 90th minute by Jens Odgaard, who took the Swiss player's pass, turned and scored superbly from outside the penalty area with his left foot.

The Dane came on for Freuler's compatriot Simon Sohm in the 64th minute. Pisa also had a Swiss player in the starting eleven in Michel Aebischer, while Filip Stojilkovic came on in the 63rd minute.

While Bologna won for the third time in a row and occupy 8th place in the table, Pisa remained winless for the 16th time in a row (ten defeats), meaning they still have the same number of points as bottom-placed Verona.

