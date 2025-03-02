FC Luzern struggles to a 2-2 draw in Yverdon in the last minute. Karweina initiated the draw with the follow-up goal from the penalty spot. His coach Mario Frick is busy elsewhere at the time.

FC Luzern overcame a 2-0 deficit in Yverdon to return home with a point that "feels like a victory" for Frick.

Lucerne had two penalties during the match. After the first was missed, Frick went to the toilet for the second.

blue Sport expert Timm Klose says: "If you have to, you have to." Show more

Yverdon is known for being a difficult opponent in its own stadium. Lucerne were accordingly prepared for the away game in the canton of Vaud. "It turned out to be exactly the game we expected. You prepare the team, you see an opponent who is very physical, who wants to play a lot one-on-one, who runs after you all over the pitch. But when you experience that, it's something completely different," emphasized FCL coach Mario Frick in an interview with blue Sport.

It was an extremely complicated game. His team had good energy, but there was little going forward. "We had almost no shots in the first half, but not at the other end either. "In the second half, Yverdon were able to step up a gear and we no longer had the same energy. That's why the score was 2:0," continued the Lucerne coach.

A comeback is normally no longer possible under such circumstances, "but everything is different this season". It was the fourth or fifth time that Luzern had come back from 2-0 down. "It feels like a victory today."

"I went to the toilet quickly"

This might still have been possible if Spadanuda had scored the equalizer in the 75th minute. However, the attacker failed to beat Bernardoni from the penalty spot. "That was in keeping with the performance. Little came together in the second half, we were practically never dangerous," said Frick about this scene. Instead, he praised the morale of his team, who came back from 2-0 down after falling behind and missing a penalty.

In the 88th minute, FCL were awarded another penalty, which Karweina converted safely. But Frick didn't notice: "I didn't watch Karweina's penalty. I quickly went to the toilet." Even expert Timm Klose had to laugh in the blue Sport Studio, who said: "If you have to, you have to."

In the end, Mario Frick was satisfied with the point he had won: "It feels like a victory for us." When asked by commentator Dani Wyler whether they still need to practise penalties because half of them don't go in, the coach said: "We still have room for improvement. Now we're happy about the point and our whole focus is now on Fasnacht tomorrow."