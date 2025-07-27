FC Luzern showed morale against GC and twice responded to falling behind. Then coach Mario Frick had a golden touch and brought on Lucas Ferreira. The 18-year-old immediately scored the winner for his team. The match-winner only completed his preparations by chance.

Syl Battistuzzi

The Portuguese Lucas Manuel Silva Ferreira, who came over from the second team, decided the match between GC and Lucerne at the Letzigrund with his goal in the 69th minute. The 18-year-old striker, who came on as a substitute after just over an hour, took just six minutes to score his first goal in his first Super League game.

Once again, it is a teenager who shines for FCL. Last season, the team from Central Switzerland relied on youth like no other team in Switzerland. When asked where they get all the youngsters from and what they do differently from the other clubs, Frick tells blue Sport: "We let them play. Quite simply. We give them confidence. But they also have to earn it."

The example of Ferriera shows exactly what that means. "We went to the training camp. There were so few players and then we called Lucas to see if he was already on vacation. He had just landed in Malta. Three hours later he flew back. He then joined us for the training camp and made an excellent impression. I am of course super happy for him that he has been rewarded," says Frick.

Di Giusto integrated well straight away

New signing Matteo Di Giusto is also impressed by the club's concept in the interview: "You really notice that these are youngsters with potential. Youngsters who are also willing to work." A young team can also be an "advantage". "You're energetic, you're lively," says the 24-year-old, who recently moved to the city of lights from Winterthur.

The team has made it easy for him since day one. Accordingly, everything seems to be going reasonably well, says Di Giusto. "It's a top team, great guys."

The attacking player also rewarded himself at the Letzigrund. He did the groundwork for Ferreira's goal, and the playmaker also scored after a quarter of an hour to equalize the score at 1-1. Di Giusto scored and assisted for only the second time in his 143rd Super League appearance - the last time was in September 2023 with Winterthur against Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy.