In the run-up to the match between St.Gallen and Lucerne, a spying operation caused a stir. Mario Frick's son filmed an Espen training session. The FCL coach explains to blue Sport: "That's part of a professional opponent analysis."

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you

"It's about creating confusion," says Frick. And: "That's part of a professional opponent analysis." FCSG coach Enrico Maassen takes the matter with humor.

Luzern win the duel against St.Gallen 3-2 after trailing 2-0 at the break.

A young man films the FC St.Gallen training session on Thursday. It's not just any fan, but Yanik Frick, the son of Mario Frick, the coach of FC Luzern. He was hiding behind a fence, writes the "Blick" and headlines: "Espionage alert in FCSG training!"

"Espionage is a big word," says Mario Frick on Saturday before the game in St.Gallen. "It was a public training session. Watching is the nicer word. If I'd had time, maybe even I would have gone there." His son was also not hiding, as has been reported. "That's not true at all. He presented himself and made observations."

The unannounced visit was about capturing training impressions and seeing who was training and who wasn't. "That's part of a professional opponent analysis," explains the Lucerne coach. And: "It's more about creating confusion. It's not as if St. Gallen could surprise us. I've seen every match they've played this season.

Maassen: "We take it with humor"

FCSG coach Enrico Maassen says that the "spy action" - or "observation", as Frick prefers to say - was an additional motivation for his team. "They weren't doing anything illegal. Our training ground is open to view. That's why it's part of the game. We take it with a sense of humor. I still think it will be difficult to defend against us."

In the end, however, the curious move actually paid off for FC Luzern. The Central Swiss side won the duel in St.Gallen 3-2 after trailing 2-0 at the break.