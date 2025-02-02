FC Luzern and St.Gallen face off on Sunday. FCL coach Mario Frick is looking forward to his opponent's prominent new signing.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you FC Luzern will face FC St.Gallen on Sunday.

blue Sport spoke to FCL coach Mario Frick in the run-up to the match.

Frick talks about the opponent, FCSG newcomer Jean-Pierre Nsame and the injury to his player Ismajl Beka. Show more

The last home game against FC Zurich, in which Lucerne were awarded three penalties and FCZ conceded two sending-offs, has now been ticked off and analyzed for Mario Frick. The early superior numbers did not do his team any good: "We lost the thread and didn't play a good positional game. We lost the ball too quickly. Zurich was the better team," he concluded.

On Sunday, it's back to action in the Swissporarena when FC St.Gallen are the guests. "St.Gallen's system will be similar to Zurich's, and the two teams can definitely be compared in terms of intensity and physicality," says Frick, adding: "FCSG might have a bit more quality, are very good in the sock and will demand everything from us."

As always, he expects "energy and intensity" from his boys on the pitch. He has a good feeling for Sunday, says the Liechtenstein native. Ismajl Beka will certainly not be able to play. The 25-year-old central defender will probably be out for at least two months with a broken metatarsal.

"Of course I'm extremely sorry for Ismail. He has been suffering for a long time," explained Frick. Beka only returned to team training at the end of December after a cruciate ligament rupture had kept him out of action for over a year.

It was a really difficult time for him, but they wanted to support him and do everything they could to help him come back strong. They are now giving him some time to get to grips with the new situation, after which they will certainly have an intensive exchange with him, says Frick.

"Nsame is an upgrade for the whole league"

St. Gallen landed another transfer coup during the week - Jean-Pierre Nsame, three-time Super League top scorer, is joining the eastern Swiss club with immediate effect. "They already have a large selection of good strikers - Geubbels, Akolo, Cissé, Mambimbi and now Jean-Pierre Nsame. I think it's great that a player like that is coming back to the Super League - it's also a boost for the whole league," says Frick.

If the Cameroonian plays, it is expected that he will be brought on as a wild card, explains the 50-year-old, adding: "But it won't change our preparation."