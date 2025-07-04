Mario Frick speaks to blue Sport ahead of FC Luzern's training camp in the Allgäu region about the Central Swiss club's squad planning. Despite the slump at the end of the season, the 50-year-old is absolutely clear: young talent has priority.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Luzern is in the midst of preparations for the coming season.

FCL coach Mario Frick talks to blue Sport about squad planning ahead of the training camp in the Allgäu.

Frick makes it clear: the focus is on the club's own young talent. Show more

Last season, Lucerne impressed with numerous young talents, qualified for the championship round and had their eyes on the European places right up to the end. Was there a lack of experience at the end? Yes, says FCL coach Mario Frick on blue Sport, but makes it clear that the Central Swiss club will continue to rely fully on its own youth department in the coming season.

Major departures

"We had a huge setback in the last six games with just one point. We squandered an incredible starting position. The disappointment was of course huge," says Mario Frick on blue Sport before FC Luzern's training camp in the Allgäu and admits: "Maybe that's down to the many youngsters, because the pressure was simply too great in the last few games."

In addition to the European adventure, a number of key players also left central Switzerland at the end of the season. Among others, players such as Nicky Beloko (Austin), Sofyan Chader (no club), Aleksandar Stankovic (end of loan) and Donat Rrudhani (end of loan) left the club (click here for the complete transfer overview). Meanwhile, there are no new arrivals to report.

No cause for concern for Frick: "I'll soon have been here for four years. I know the financial situation. I'm not worried about it at all and we're trying to make the best of it."

The next top talents are knocking on the door

Instead, they want to continue trying to establish the youngsters. And apparently the next top talents are already knocking on the door. "We have some big departures. We are trying to replace them either with our own youngsters or with external players. We'll look at all that now and something should happen soon. We will bring in one or two more players, but the focus is clearly on our young players," says Frick.

So far, FC Luzern has already called up three players from the U21 squad for the coming season: Sascha Britschgi, Andrej Vasovic and Lionel Huwiler.

The question naturally arises as to why it should work out with the youngsters next year? For the 50-year-old, it's quite clear: "Because they have a lot of quality, are willing and hungry. These are attributes that will help us. I saw a lot of good things in the test match against Xamax. We're certainly on the right track."

