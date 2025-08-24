FC Luzern beat FC St.Gallen 1:0. After the final whistle, Mario Frick sprints towards keeper Pascal Loretz, who saves a penalty deep into stoppage time. He can't help but take a sideways swipe at the VAR.

Loretz saves a penalty from Christian Witzig in the 96th minute. Lucerne wins 1:0.

After the final whistle, the Lucerne bench storms towards Loretz - coach Mario Frick included. Show more

FC Luzern celebrate their goalkeeper Pascal Loretz. Deep into stoppage time, the Central Swiss side lead 1-0 in St.Gallen, then defender Stefan Knežević brings down St.Gallen captain Lukas Görtler in the penalty area. VAR Sandro Schärer asks referee Lionel Tschudi to look at the screen. The referee decides to award a penalty.

Loretz jumps wildly from left to right on the line, makes a big save and parries the shot from returnee Christian Witzig. The 22-year-old keeper also saves a follow-up shot, sealing FC St.Gallen's first defeat of the season. Loretz saves a penalty for the first time since August 2023, when he also saved against FCSG.

Frick with a side blow in the direction of VAR

There is no stopping FC Luzern after the final whistle. Mario Frick also unpacks his Usain Bolt and sprints at full speed towards goalkeeper Loretz. "If Pasci saves the penalty, then he absolutely deserves that we put on a sprint," says Frick after the game on blue Sport.

But Frick can't resist a side blow. "I have to thank Sandro Schärer. That makes our victory even better." With this statement, the Liechtenstein player is alluding to the VAR intervention shortly before the end. It was shown on TV that Frick did not agree with the penalty decision.

Rolf Fringer and referee expert Stephan Klossner also discuss the scene in the blue Sport studio. Both are of the opinion that the penalty is a 50/50 decision. However, as it was not an obvious wrong decision, the VAR should not have intervened.

Fringer expected Witzig to miss the penalty

While Loretz cheered in his kit, the emotional world at FC St.Gallen looked different. In his first league game since injuring his shoulder in May, Witzig missed the penalty that could have earned him a point.

No surprise for Fringer: "When I looked Witzig in the eye during the run-up, I didn't see conviction, but respect." You can also convert a penalty with body language like that. But it is generally unfortunate for a player to have to take a penalty in such a phase of the game.

Despite the defeat, all will soon be right with the world at FCSG. After four league games, the team from eastern Switzerland are in second place in the Super League. Next Sunday will see a reunion with Peter Zeidler in Lausanne. FC Luzern will also travel to western Switzerland to face bottom-placed Servette.