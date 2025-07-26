Shortly before the start of the season, FC Luzern has strengthened its squad once again. Among others, the Central Swiss club was able to sign Matteo Di Giusto from FC Winterthur. A transfer that surprised even FCL coach Mario Frick.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Luzern has signed Matteo Di Giusto, a new hopeful.

Coach Mario Frick is delighted with his dream player, with whom he already worked at Vaduz.

FCL will kick off the new season at GC on Saturday. blue Sport will broadcast the match live, kick-off is at 18:00. Show more

For a long time, FC Luzern remained quiet on the transfer market. In the week before the start of the season, the sporting director has made four moves. The midfield has been strengthened by Demir Xhemalija (from Basel U21) and Taisei Abe (on loan from V-Varen Nagasaki, Japan). And Julian von Moos (on loan from Servette) and Matteo Di Giusto (Winterthur) have been brought in for the attack.

The transfer of Di Giusto in particular is causing a stir. The Lucerne team beat St. Gallen in the bidding for the ten-man. With eight goals and two assists, the 24-year-old played a major part in FCW's direct relegation last season.

Matteo Di Giusto has caused a sensation at FC Winterthur in recent years. Keystone

Mario Frick had wished for Di Giusto. The two know each other well from their time together at FC Vaduz. However, the FCL coach did not expect the transfer to work out, as he reveals in an interview with blue Sport: "I was completely surprised that it worked out with Matteo. I no longer expected him."

Kick-off against GC

Remo Meyer says: "We had to be patient. It took a long time, we wanted to do it sooner. Now we're happy that it worked out." The fact that Di Giusto and Frick already know each other was very important. The coach also seems to have a clear idea of how he wants to use his new hopeful. Frick: "He's a ten-man who totally suits our game. He can also play on the left wing."

FCL kick off the new season at GC on Saturday. blue Sport will broadcast the match live, kick-off is at 18:00.