A controversial penalty whistle during the 2-2 draw between Luzern and St. Gallen causes heated discussions. FCL coach Mario Frick sharply criticizes the referee - blue Sport experts Pascal Zuberbühler and Admir Mehmedi see the scene differently.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you A controversial penalty for St. Gallen in the 2-2 draw against Lucerne causes discussion, with FCL coach Mario Frick sharply criticizing the decision.

Expert Pascal Zuberbühler, on the other hand, defends the referee and judges the scene as a clear penalty.

St. Gallen remain winless in Lucerne, but extend their unbeaten run in the Super League to 13 games with the draw. Show more

For a long time, Lucerne had everything under control against St. Gallen. No wonder, the eastern Swiss are something like FCL's favorite opponent. The team from central Switzerland recently went seven matches unbeaten against FSCG, and eleven games at home.

It was 1-0 after 70 minutes in the Swissporarena - Andrej Vasovic had given the home team an early lead with his fourth goal of the season - when the visitors were able to take a corner. Chima Okoroji delivers the ball to the middle, where there is a duel between Jozo Stanic and Oscar Kabwit - the St.Gallen player goes to ground and referee Luca Piccolo points to the spot after a brief hesitation. It's not clear whether there really was contact - a harsh decision in any case, but the VAR doesn't get involved either.

"For me, absolutely no penalty", FCL coach Mario Frick is annoyed in an interview with blue Sport and explains: "I also saw the slow motion. He's really looking for it. And the referee too, unfortunately. He's really waiting for a penalty to be whistled."

FCSG striker Aliou Baldé didn't care and casually dispatched the penalty to equalize the score at 1-1. Luzern, on the other hand, have conceded 11 penalties this season - more than any other team. Although Lars Villiger was able to put the team from the city of lights back in front shortly afterwards, the Ghanaian scored shortly before the end to make it 2:2. Luzern have now conceded 24 points this season after taking the lead - more than any other team.

Zubi and Mehmedi disagree with Frick

The scene of the game is clear: "The penalty brought St. Gallen back into the game," Villiger also notes. In the blue Sport studio, expert Pascal 'Zubi' Zuberbühler defends the referee. For me, it was a clear penalty," he says. The fact that there were no major complaints from the Lucerne players is also an indication. Kabwit's action was "unfortunate". "He's an attacking player - defending in the sixteen is not his strength, he could have just stayed there as normal," summarizes the former national team goalkeeper.

Fellow expert Admir Mehmedi reveals: "In my youth, I had coaches who sometimes banned a few strikers who were a little impetuous in their actions from the penalty area," he emphasizes, adding: "Of course, Kabwit doesn't play well in that situation."

Although St. Gallen's 2-2 draw was not enough to secure their first win in Lucerne for more than six years, Enrico Maassen's team have not lost any of their last 13 Super League games - a club record.