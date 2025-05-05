  1. Residential Customers
New coach for two games Friedhelm Funkel to help Cologne to promotion

SDA

5.5.2025 - 12:36

Friedhelm Funkel takes over at 1. FC Köln for the third time after 2003 (promotion) and 2021 (relegation)
Keystone

1. FC Köln has signed 71-year-old coach Friedhelm Funkel until the end of the season and released former head coach Gerhard Struber plus Christian Keller, the club's sporting director.

Keystone-SDA

05.05.2025, 12:36

05.05.2025, 12:54

Funkel is to ensure the club's return to the Bundesliga in the two remaining games in Nuremberg and at home against Kaiserslautern. Second-placed Cologne have won just one of their last five games. The gap to their closest rivals Elversberg and Paderborn is now just three points.

Funkel is taking over in Cologne for the third time: he led the cathedral city club into the Bundesliga in 2003 and saved FC Köln from relegation in 2021. Funkel has already been promoted to the Bundesliga six times with various clubs - more often than any other coach.

