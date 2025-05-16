  1. Residential Customers
Big shock before Barça game Frightened woman crashes into crowd: "It was an escape attempt"

dpa

16.5.2025 - 12:08

Several people were injured in an accident before the Barcelona derby.
Screenshot X

Shortly before the Barcelona city derby and the title for Barça, an incident caused chaotic scenes and great fear. The police now have their first findings.

16.05.2025, 12:08

A sensational accident shortly before the important football derby between Espanyol Barcelona and FC Barcelona is, according to the Spanish police, the result of a driver's fear of fans surrounding her vehicle. According to the police, it is now clear that it was "not intentional". According to the latest information from the authorities, 16 people were slightly injured.

The car was suddenly surrounded by a large number of fans, the driver "felt harassed" and hit several people in an "attempt to escape", said Commissioner Eduard Sallent from the Catalan police unit Mossos d'Esquadra. The woman's alcohol and drug tests were negative, he said.

Shock before city derby in Barcelona. Car drives into waiting football fans

Derby was even briefly interrupted

The accident happened late on Thursday evening not far from the Espanyol stadium in the Barcelona suburb of Cornellà de Llobregat. As the background and severity of the incident were initially unknown, even the city derby was briefly interrupted a few minutes after kick-off.

There were chaotic scenes at the scene of the accident for several minutes and fears of an attack. However, as no one was seriously injured, this did not really overshadow FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick's 2-0 victory over their city rivals.

Flick sends players to the dressing room. Shock accident and sprinklers at the final whistle - Barça's clouded joy at the title

Contrary to initial media reports, the scene of the accident was not closed to traffic, according to Sallent. Videos circulated on social media show numerous Espanyol supporters pushing and shaking a white vehicle before it suddenly pulls up and sweeps several people dozens of meters away.

Video footage shows the white car sweeping several people along with it.
Screenshot X

Woman accused of negligent bodily harm

The commissioner emphasized that the car involved in the accident was not traveling at excessive speed. Sallent was quoted on state TV station RTVE and other media as saying, among other things: "The vehicle was even stationary at first, then tried to clear a path and hit the people standing directly in front of it."

A more precise assessment of the incident will only be possible after the driver has been questioned, it said. The woman, who according to the media is around 45 years old and has no criminal record, was initially detained for negligent bodily harm and reckless driving, the inspector said.

