GC lost 1-2 at Servette and once again fell short offensively. After the game, blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer sharply criticized the Hoppers’ roster management—and called for a game-changer.

Here's what it's all about GC lost 1-2 at Servette and remained largely ineffective on offense.

blue Sports expert Rolf Fringer sees a lack of quality as the Hoppers' main problem.

Fringer is calling on the GC owners to invest more and to bring in a "top player" to lead the team. Summary created with

GC actually got off to a perfect start: Amir Abrashi put the Hoppers ahead in the 12th minute—his first goal in the Super League in more than 11 years. But Servette managed to turn the game around and win 2–1.

For blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer, the problem is obvious. “GC is willing to give the young players a chance. But in the end, it’s the GC we know,” says the 69-year-old. It’s not a lack of experience, “but a lack of class.”

The Hoppers lack punch, especially on offense. Tellingly, the best chance after Abrashi’s goal came after halftime from center back Abdoulaye Diaby, whose volley sailed well over the goal. “The most dangerous player was the defender,” notes expert Philippe Montandon. GC thrives on teamwork, “but that’s all.”

Fringer takes it a step further. It’s true that you can put together a young and eager team, “but you just can’t score the goals yourself if the quality isn’t there.” That’s why he hopes the owners will finally open their wallets and sign a “top-notch player” who “will amaze everyone.”

Fringer is no longer satisfied with the same old strategy involving young players. “It’s always the same plan with the young players: the goal is to make them a little better and help them develop,” he says, pointing out that several ownership groups have already taken this approach. His clear conclusion: “We’re getting tired of hearing it.”