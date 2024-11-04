Cheick Condé refuses to sit on the bench on Saturday evening and is unceremoniously sent to the stands. FCZ coach Moniz announces consequences. The following day, blue Sport experts Timm Klose and Rolf Fringer talk about the actions of players and coaches.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you "You can't go at it with a sledgehammer," says Rolf Fringer on blue Sport.

On Saturday evening, Cheick Condé was sent to the stands by FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz when the player was not satisfied with his reserve role.

While for Timm Klose Condé's actions put him above the team, for Fringer the way in which players and coaches communicate is crucial. Show more

Cheick Condé surprisingly sits in the stands during the game against YB on Saturday evening. As FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz explained to blue Sport after the 0-0 draw, the midfielder refused to sit on the substitutes' bench. Moniz announces consequences.

It is not yet clear what measures City will take. In the meantime, Condé's action continues to be a talking point. "That's not on. It's not a good sign to the team. He presents himself as if he were something better," said Timm Klose on blue Sport on Sunday afternoon. It's a difficult situation for both player and club - the task now is to find the right solution.

Condé wanted to leave in the summer - Fringer: The way of communication is crucial

Condé was recently always in the starting eleven and played throughout. He wanted to leave FCZ in the summer and take on a new challenge. But Moniz and Co. didn't want to let him go, they wanted to keep him in Zurich. The fact that he then suddenly had to sit on the bench for the game against YB obviously didn't go down well with the Guinean. Nor did Condé's act of defiance towards Moniz.

Rolf Fringer shows a certain amount of understanding for Condé's action. Above all, because he would have wanted to move in the summer. There are two sides. The decisive factor for Fringer is the manner of communication: "To simply say 'you're not playing' after this previous history - that's very difficult for the player to process. But if Moniz seeks a conversation and explains his decision, then a player usually accepts it." For Fringer, one thing is clear: "You can't go at it with a sledgehammer."

Top match on Sunday

Only the coach and players themselves know what Moniz ultimately said to Condé when announcing the starting line-up. One thing is clear: the consequences for the player will follow.

Sideshows or not: FCZ are leaders of the Super League. Next Saturday, the Zurich team will travel to Geneva to face Servette in the top-of-the-table clash.