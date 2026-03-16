In the football talk show Heimspiel, Rolf Fringer, Thomas Häberli and Uli Forte discuss the coaching business and the excessive goals of many clubs.

Patrick Lämmle

Heimspiel als Podcast

Why are so many coaches sacked in Switzerland? Rolf Fringer has a clear opinion on the subject. For him, the problem is usually not the quality of the coaches, but the excessive expectations. "Setting modest goals and doing more, that takes personality. Any manager can have a big mouth," says Fringer.

FC Basel, who sensationally became champions under Celestini, serves as an example. "Shaqiri was sensational, like a six in the lottery. They won the lottery because everything fell into place for six months." But if you win the lottery, you don't think you'll win the lottery again next year. It's different in football, where everyone has the feeling that you can always win the lottery again. That was also the downfall of Celestini's successor Magnin.

The problem is that many clubs proclaim "would-be goals" by people, some of whom are not even professionals. There is a lack of understanding for the fact that things cannot always be outstanding. Fringer underlines the whole thing with an example: "If four clubs want to become champions, then three coaches are sacked because they haven't achieved their goal. And if eight teams want to reach the European Cup, then four or five are sacked because they don't make it."

These incorrectly set goals are one of the reasons for the many changes of coach. Or to put it another way: "For every three coach dismissals, two are management mistakes."

Passion, passion, addiction, virus ...

Anyone who hears so many negative things about the coaching profession may now be asking themselves the question: why would anyone want to become a football coach at all? There is probably no one who could answer this question better than the new blue Sport expert Uli Forte.

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