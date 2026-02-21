blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer analyzes the most important winter transfers in the Super League. The focus is on FC Basel, Young Boys, FC Zurich and GC. The former national team coach also picks his transfer king.

Syl Battistuzzi

Rolf Fringer on ...

... Becir Omeragic (Basel)

"I'm surprised that FC Basel have managed to release Omeragic from his contract with Montpellier. He was captain in Ligue 2 and has more or less asserted himself abroad in the league. It's surprising that he's coming back to Switzerland. But it's a good transfer - at 24, he also has a certain resale value. He can't replace Jonas Adjetey in terms of his tackling ability, but he can replace him with his footballing skills. His ball security at the back will certainly please Shaqiri when a bit more quality is added there."

... Samuel Essende (YB)

"YB were not happy with Sergio Cordova. He just missed out on scoring goals and was out of favor with the club and the fans. It makes sense to bring in another good striker, so you also have the opportunity to substitute Bedia. It's surprising that they didn't look for another central defender."

... the many changes at FCZ ...

"From an economic point of view, you have to understand. In the last two years, Ancillo Canepa has had to dig into his own pockets. A departure like Markelo's is therefore logical. The departure of players such as Steven Zuber, Junior Ligue and Mariano Gomez has given the team a new face. They wanted to make themselves important with the many youngsters they have brought in. But now they've realized that it's not so cool if they don't win anything, so they've bought four older players. These are all short-term transfers from hand to mouth."

... and at GC

"The many transfers are amazing, with the support of Los Angeles, the philosophy was on the youngsters. At the start of the season, they played good football under Scheiblehner, with pressing up front. It looked dynamic, they were entertaining, but in the end it's points that count. Now they got a bit scared and made a lot of transfers. But if they had spent three quarters of the money on the winter transfers before the start of the season and put together a more mature team, GC would be further ahead today. Now you have to start almost from scratch again - with a new defense, a Michi Frey up front, Tsimba from YB ... These are certainly good transfers, but they have to take effect first and that's not always so easy."

... Omar Janneh (Lausanne)

"It's amazing that Henchoz has managed to make such a transfer. Omar Janneh is of course a huge talent. He is 20 years old and has already scored 4 goals, including some great lob shots. You can see that he feels at home in the penalty area and he also has a good body. They reacted really well to Theo Bair's injury. The striker had previously scored the most goals for Lausanne. For me, Janneh is the Super League's top transfer this winter."