In the football talk show Heimspiel, Rolf Fringer, Thomas Häberli and Uli Forte discuss the coaching business. They all agree on one thing: training takes too long.

Patrick Lämmle

Heimspiel als Podcast

Coach training in Switzerland takes several years. Patrick Bruggmann, Director of Football Development at the Swiss Football Association (SFA), explains why this is the case in an interlude. Rolf Fringer is not really impressed. For the former national team coach, it is clear that training to become a coach not only takes a long time, but "far too long".

In his view, this has negative effects in the medium to long term. "I'm afraid that in the end it won't be the best former players who come forward to become coaches, but only teacher types and theorists. And that's not a good development," Fringer clarifies. Many are not prepared to invest so much for an uncertain future.

Uli Forte also believes that there is no good relationship between effort and return. Coach training has become "much more complex" these days. It is therefore no surprise to anyone in the group that some ex-footballers prefer to do their diploma abroad and thus save a lot of time.

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