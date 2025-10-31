Gerardo Seoane takes over from the sacked Giorgio Contini and returns to Young Boys Bern as head coach. blue football expert Rolf Fringer assesses the YB management's decision. Meanwhile, Contini thanks the club, players and fans on Instagram.

Giorgio Contini is no longer coach of Bern's Young Boys. Gerardo Seoane takes over for him.

YB is "not making a good trap" with this decision, says blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer, for whom the dismissal comes too soon.

Nevertheless, Seoane's successor is a "top solution for the club", according to Fringer.

According to Fringer, it remains to be seen whether the team's fluctuations in form were down to the coach.

Meanwhile, Giorgio Contini himself thanked his former players, the club and the fans in an Instagram post. Show more

After eleven league games in the current season and a total of 42 games as YB head coach since taking office in December 2024, Giorgio Contini and the Bernese Young Boys will part ways again after a little less than a year.

A decision that comes too soon for Rolf Fringer. The blue Sport expert is certain that Contini should have been given more time after the numerous changes in the summer. "I was surprised. Of course, they didn't quite show what was expected. But it's again after only eleven games. From YB's point of view, it's very disappointing that after Patrick Rahmen, Giorgio Contini was also dismissed after just a few games. They are not making a good trap as a club."

The YB management justified the decision with excessive fluctuations in performance and a lack of development. "They already had a back and forth", admits Fringer and then praises the choice of successor in the highest terms: "This is of course a top solution for YB. That's probably why it happened so quickly."

"This team is not as strong as it was back then"

Seoane's return brings back memories of glorious times in Bern. In 2018/19, the Lucerne native took over as head coach at YB and led the Bernese side to the title defense. YB even won the double in Seoane's second season in charge and the championship for a third time in 2020/21.

The fact that the 47-year-old is now returning is a "stroke of luck for YB", enthuses Fringer, but warns: "Of course, this team is not as strong and not in the same euphoria as when he took over. This team is no longer on fire. It remains to be seen whether it is really down to the coach or whether there are simply too few leaders."

Watch the video above to find out what Fringer thinks are the biggest issues facing Seoane in Bern in the coming weeks. YB will play their first match under the new coach on Sunday - against champions Basel of all teams (live on blue Sport from 16.30).

Contini: "Looking back with pride and gratitude"

Contini himself has since commented on Instagram. The 51-year-old wrote that he looks back on his time in Bern "with pride and gratitude". "My thanks go to the entire staff, the players and the club management for their trust and cooperation. Thank you fans for your unconditional support week after week. Hopp YB."

