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Legend from city rivals Fringer: "It's surprising that GC boy Koller ends up at FCZ"

Moritz Meister

14.4.2026

Following the dismissal of Dennis Hediger, FC Zurich is repositioning itself. blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer is surprised that GC legend Marcel Koller, of all people, is taking over the helm at the city club this summer.

14.04.2026, 16:00

14.04.2026, 16:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer is not surprised by the dismissal of Dennis Hediger.
  • Fringer believes that the FCZ management have got soft knees, as the gap to city rivals GC is now only seven points.
  • He considers Marcel Koller to be a capable coach who can certainly ensure success in the right environment.
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On Tuesday, FC Zurich sent out a press release announcing that it was ending its collaboration with head coach Dennis Hediger with immediate effect. blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer does not see the dismissal as a surprise. "FCZ can do the math, with only seven points between them and GC, they may have just got soft knees," believes Fringer, who was FCZ coach himself for 19 games in 2012.

A bang at FC Zurich. Hediger sacked with immediate effect - Marcel Koller to become new FCZ coach in summer

A bang at FC ZurichHediger sacked with immediate effect - Marcel Koller to become new FCZ coach in summer

As far as Hediger's successor is concerned, Fringer was rather surprised: "It's surprising that GC boy Koller has ended up at FCZ," says the 69-year-old on the signing of the Grasshoppers legend from next summer. Koller spent his entire playing career at GC from 1978 to 1997 and led the record champions to their last Swiss championship title as coach in 2003.

Fringer has no doubts about Koller's qualities

However, Fringer considers Koller to be a very capable coach who has proven that he can be successful anywhere and "get the best out of things". Ultimately, success is also the decisive currency in sport. In addition, "the young fans in the South Curve don't even know who Marcel Koller is, and it's hard to be against someone if you don't know him at all," says Fringer.

The environment for Koller is a familiar one thanks to many old acquaintances at FCZ - such as his long-standing assistant coach Carlos Bernegger. Fringer therefore considers the appointment of the experienced coach to be a good solution: "He can now coach another exciting club with FCZ."

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