FC Zurich is going nowhere: After the fifth defeat in a row, experts Rolf Fringer and Georges Bregy ask uncomfortable questions in the blue Sport studio - and see deeper problems behind the sporting downfall.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you FC Zurich loses for the fifth time in a row and comes under increasing pressure after the 1:2 against Lausanne-Sport.

The blue Sport experts Rolf Fringer and Georges Bregy blame the crisis on internal unrest and a lack of self-criticism among the club's management. Show more

FC Zurich simply cannot find a way out of its slump. In the home game against Lausanne-Sport, the team of interim coach Dennis Hediger conceded its fifth defeat in a row.

No wonder the FCZ supporters are in despair. "It's madness, especially when you put yourself in their shoes," says blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer in the studio, adding: "This team fought to the end. Since Dennis Hediger arrived (3 games - editor's note), the players have given their all. And you just realize that nothing works. And you always have a two at the back."

Fringer demands that FCZ become self-critical: "Maybe there are reasons for that. Maybe FCZ can't win because many people are being taken for fools". Then it would be difficult. The players are making an effort, but are almost over-motivated.

"But you can't do certain things at the club and think that luck will smile on you on the pitch if things aren't in order. At the moment, they are simply getting it bad," summarizes Fringer. "I don't want to say that I feel sorry for the team. But when a team gives everything and it never works out, it's brutal for them. But there are reasons," he says.

Bregy: "There's intrigue everywhere"

For many FCZ fans, sporting director Milos Malenovic is the main culprit behind the misery. "Go take a shower - the problem is not just on the pitch," read a large banner in the south curve.

For fellow expert Georges Bregy, one thing is clear: "If there is unrest in the leadership at the top or in the first team, you will have the result on the pitch afterwards. You have a team that is insecure and lacks self-confidence. There's intrigue everywhere. The team doesn't really feel understood, even though they're fighting." Bregy's conclusion: "If things aren't calm at the club, you can't be successful. That's just the way it is."

If city rivals GC win at Luzern on Sunday(4.30pm live on blue Sport), FCZ will slip to 11th place in the barrage.