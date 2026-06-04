FC Thun has decided on the successor to Mauro Lustrinelli: Gian-Luca Privitelli will take over the Swiss champions on a three-year contract. For blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer, the signing is surprising but perfectly understandable.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Thun has signed Gian-Luca Privitelli as its new coach. The former U20 national team coach has been given a three-year contract and succeeds Mauro Lustrinelli.

Expert Rolf Fringer calls the choice surprising, but emphasizes Privitelli's previous work with Thun's youth teams.

Privitelli wants to continue the club's philosophy and play attractive and courageous football. Show more

FC Thun has a new coach. Gian-Luca Privitelli has taken over from Mauro Lustrinelli on a three-year contract. Only a few football experts had him on their radar: "I know very little about him," admits blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer, who has since "done his research". "It's certainly a surprising choice," he says.

People don't know his name very well and he has never coached at the highest level, says Fringer. But he had already coached the U18s and U21s in Thun. "So he knows the whole structure and philosophy of Thun, so of course it's less surprising," says Fringer

Fringer's conclusion: "You take someone who actually knows the club, who you also know yourself, who you can assess, who you trust to be able to take it forward and also integrate young players."

However, it is also clear that a repeat of the championship fairytale is almost impossible. If you then lose three, four or five good games, the flow can quickly disappear, even with new players.

Top 6 would be a success

"You can assume that they will find it more difficult. A place in the top six would be a great job from everyone," emphasizes Fringer. He advises Privitelli, who is following in the "very big footsteps of Mauro Lustrinelli" in Thun, not to throw too much overboard and to adopt a similar philosophy to his predecessor.

"Otherwise, the players will grumble after two defeats: 'We've always done things differently. Why is he changing now?' That's why it's crucial to do it more or less the same way, in a similar way," summarizes Fringer.

"He was with us for a long time in the junior squad. We never lost contact. That's why we focused on him there very quickly," says Thun's head of sport Dominik Albrecht. Is he relying on the same recipe for success as with Lustrinelli, that someone who works well in the SFA association will also be successful in the Super League? "There are certain parallels, but that wasn't the reason."

The Swiss Football Association also smiled and said that they would come back to poach a candidate, Albrecht explains. The fact that the two coaches took a similar path between Thun and the association and their return to Thun was, however, "a coincidence".

No fear of Lustrinelli's succession

In an interview with blue Sport, Privitelli emphasizes that he is ready for the leap from the U20 national team to the Bernese Oberland. "I have a clear playing idea that fits here. It has worked perfectly over the last two years at the SFA," emphasized the 48-year-old, who already worked in Thun from 2018 to 2021.

He doesn't believe he has much to lose on his return: "They'll all be delighted to come back in the first training session. They've experienced a highlight and done great things in recent years. What more could you want than to work with people who are euphoric and happy? Starting out like this is a huge opportunity for me," says Privitelli.

He sees himself as a helper for the team, to continue the project and the idea of the club, to continue to annoy the big boys as a small player. And on the pitch, he wants to see "attractive football, the players should march forward courageously".