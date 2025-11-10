In the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport, Mario Frick reveals for the first time that he was addicted to sports betting and in debt at a young age. Now the 51-year-old reports numerous positive responses.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Thursday, Lucerne coach Mario Frick reveals that he was addicted to sports betting and in debt at a young age.

Before the match against FCZ, the 51-year-old reports numerous "positive" responses to his honest statements.

Frick emphasizes that he wanted to help other people with his words and close his own wounds.

In the blue Sport studio, football expert Rolf Fringer praises Frick's open manner and calls him a "role model for young people". Show more

In the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport on Thursday, Mario Frick explains how he came to move from Basel to Zurich in the summer of 1999 and reveals the reason for the surprising transfer at the time.

"I've never talked about it publicly before, but maybe it will help someone if I do. At the time, I was completely addicted to sports betting and was in so much debt as a young family man that I was looking for a way out," says Frick. "The offer from FC Zurich gave me the opportunity to get out of the maelstrom and start again. And that's why I did it."

Before the 3:2 defeat against FC Zurich on Saturday, Frick spoke to blue Sport again and confirmed that he had received "a lot of positive feedback" after his confession (see video above). But that was not his intention, Frick emphasizes. "I wanted to help other people and perhaps also close my own wounds. To explain why this change happened back then, which nobody understood. It was important to me to make that clear."

In the blue Sport studio, football expert Rolf Fringer is delighted with the 51-year-old's open and "thoroughly honest" manner. "It's nice when you can admit the mistakes you made when you were young. You don't always just have highs. You also have phases in life where things don't go so well," praises Fringer - and continues: "When alphas like him show weaknesses, it only makes people more likeable. That makes him a great role model for others and for young people."

